...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
COVID cases in the region and state are increasing again, according to recent health data.
There were 92 confirmed COVID cases in the Stanwood ZIP code last week, according to data released late Monday, May 2, from the Snohomish Health District data. That’s the most virus cases detected in a week here since early February.
In Snohomish County, the virus case rate jumped to 336 infections per 100,000 residents. The higher rate means Snohomish County moves from low to medium in the COVID-19 Community Levels outlined by CDC.
There were 35 county residents hospitalized due to COVID — about three times as many as three weeks ago, according to Snohomish Health District data.
“Case counts are up again this week,” the Snohomish Health District tweeted last week. “Please stay home and away from others if you feel sick, even with minor symptoms.”
Camano recorded 37 new cases last week — up slightly for the fourth straight week, according to Island County Public Health. There was an additional COVID-related death in April bring Camano Island’s total to 10.
In Island County, the case rate increased to 242 infections per 100,000 residents from April 14-27.
The Stanwood-Camano School District recorded 37 cases from April 20-26 — up slightly from the 16 cases a week prior.
