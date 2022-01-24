Though COVID-19 case counts appear to have crested, hospitalizations are still on the rise, and Snohomish County was down to one unoccupied ICU bed last week.
As of Friday, Jan. 21, there were 215 COVID hospitalizations — about double what they were at the county’s previous peak, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Data, projections and reports from health care providers suggest Snohomish County COVID infections likely peaked about two weeks ago, Snohomish Health District chief officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing last week.
Hospitalizations due to the virus take up about 30% of the county’s hospital beds. Last week, there were 26 non-ICU hospital beds available.
“So occupancy is virtually 100%,” Spitters said.
Non-emergency surgeries have already been halted in the state. Last week, the Washington National Guard was deployed to hospitals in the state, including Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, to assist staff.
“This situation with the healthcare system is likely to get worse before it gets better,” said Spitters, adding that hospitalization peaks generally lag behind the infection peaks by about two weeks. “It is expected that hospitalizations will continue to increase.”
Last week, the Snohomish Health District opened a new vaccination site at the Everett Mall and a new drive-thru COVID testing site in Monroe. Visit snohd.org to make appointments.
In addition, the federal government launched COVIDtests.gov for the public to order four free rapid tests.
The state also launched a website where Washingtonians can order up to five tests per household at sayyescovidhometest.org. However, state health officials said supply will be limited at first.
Local COVID situation
Though local virus infections dropped from record-high marks last week, they still remain at worrisomely elevated levels, local health officials warned.
The county’s two-week case count this week dropped to 2,636 per 100,000 residents — down from 3,310 a week ago. Weekly counts have crested, decreasing from 14,454 to 7,801 — still the third highest weekly total on record, according to the Snohomish Health District data as of Monday, Jan. 24.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were a record 293 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano recorded a record 143 new cases last week, down from a record 188 the week prior, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases fell to 436 last week— down from a record 698 new infections the week prior.
In Island County, the case rate increased to 1,933 infections per 100,000 residents from Jan. 6-19, Island County Public Health officials said Jan. 20.
The Stanwood-Camano School District also reported a record number of new COVID cases with 335 from Jan. 12-18. About 660 students in the district have been confirmed by school officials to have contracted the virus in January so far — about 15% of all students.
