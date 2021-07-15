The number of local COVID-19 cases ticked upward in mid-July, but remained relatively low.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 37 new COVID-19 cases from June 28-July 12 — more than the previous five weeks combined, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Snohomish County saw its two-week COVID rate increase to 80 new cases per 100,000 people, up from 70 the week prior.
In Island County, the case rate was at 55.41 infections per 100,000 residents from July 2-15, according to Island County Public Health. That's up from 23.4 new cases per 100,000 people from June 22-July 5, according to the state Department of Health. Camano has seen nine cases in the past two weeks, according to Island County Public Health.
“We’ve made a lot of progress … but the COVID pandemic is not over,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a media briefing last week. “We are still seeing new cases and outbreaks.”
From July 4-10, there were 384 new COVID cases — a 36% increase from the week prior, according to the Snohomish Health District.
“The increase is somewhat concerning,” Spitters said. “Around the country, many communities are seeing rising case rates as more pre-pandemic activities resume. I urge you to remember that COVID is not gone. We need to maintain many of the prevention measures … and get vaccinated.”
On July 14, the state reached its goal of having 70% of those eligible having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Snohomish County is at about 66% of eligible people receiving a shot.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 625 Snohomish County residents and 29 Island County residents who have died from COVID. Nationwide, there have been more than 608,000 who have died from the virus.
Health officials remain worried about what virus variants, which occur as the virus spreads, will mean overtime for the effectiveness of current vaccines. Stopping the spread is key, according to the World Health Organization.
A list of vaccination sites by location is available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Meanwhile, Camano Island Fire & Rescue announced it is reopening most of its facilities for public use. Community members can book public meeting rooms at Station 2 in the Country Club neighborhood and Station 4 in the Vista/Madrona neighborhood. Meeting rooms at Station 5, near Mabana, and the Camano Fire Administrative Office at Terry’s Corner remain closed to the public. In-person public education classes — such as CPR and first aid — also remain on hold.
“It’s been a challenge to meet community needs while at the same time keeping our crews safe and healthy,” CIFR chief Levon Yengoyan said. “We appreciate everyone’s continued flexibility and understanding as we begin getting back to this new normal.”
