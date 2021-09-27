Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community appear to have stopped climbing but remain at near-record highs.
The high level of virus transmission also continues to pressure area hospitals and schools, Snohomish Health District officials said in a media briefing last week. On average, each day has brought one death and roughly 100 patients receiving treatment for COVID at area hospitals, health officials said.
“Although the change in direction is reassuring and hopeful, we are far from out of the woods and this is not cause for celebration,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District.
As of last week, about 74% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to county health data.
There were 78 COVID patients being treated at hospitals in the county as of Monday, Sept. 27, with 11 requiring mechanical ventilators to breathe.
There have been about 70 COVID-related deaths in Snohomish County since Aug. 1, including 11 last week, according to health district data. A total of 709 county residents have now died from the virus.
In Snohomish County, the rate of new COVID cases was at 409 per 100,000 people, according to data released Monday, Sept. 27. That’s down from a record-high 470 per 100,000 people three weeks prior.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 77 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — up from 59 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano recorded 46 new cases last week — about the same as the previous week's 47 cases, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 123 — bringing the total new cases since Aug. 1 to 1,034.
In Island County, the case rate jumped up to 345 infections per 100,000 residents from Sept. 9-22, Island County Public Health officials said Sept. 24.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 25 new COVID cases detected from Sept. 15-21 requiring 133 people to quarantine and six classrooms — one each at Stanwood Elementary, Cedarhome Elementary, Utsalady Elementary and Stanwood High, and two at Twin City Elementary — to move to remote learning.
