The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”
The U.N. health agency, in a technical paper issued to member states, said “considerable uncertainties” remain about the variant that was first detected days ago in southern Africa. But it said it is possible the variant has mutations that could enable it to escape an immune-system response and boost its ability to spread from one person to another.
“Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where surges may take place,” it added. “The overall global risk … is assessed as very high.”
Despite the global worry, scientists cautioned that it is still unclear whether omicron is more alarming than other versions of the virus that has killed more than 5 million people.
No cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Washington state — or anywhere in the U.S. — but world health officials warned that it seems only a matter of time.
Locally, Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said the good news is a gradual decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Snohomish County.
In addition, he said, more people are getting vaccinated, with doses now available for younger ages along with boosters for those previously vaccinated.
More than 16% of children ages 5 to 11 in Snohomish County have received a dose of COVID vaccine over the last couple of weeks, since the vaccine became available for that age group. Meanwhile, more than 90,000 booster doses have been administered to people who are at least six months out from their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months past their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The quick uptake on pediatric vaccinations as well as boosters means there has been a surge in demand, and people may need to schedule their appointment a few weeks ahead of time due to limited slots for vaccinations at pharmacies, clinics and other providers, Spitters said.
However, a decline in cases doesn’t mean people can ease up on safety during the holidays.
“For the foreseeable future, we’re still at a relatively high level of transmission,” Spitters said. “We still have hospitals that are relatively full, and a healthcare system that’s stressed.”
He urged people keep groups small, gather with fully vaccinated individuals, wear masks in public or crowded spaces, and have good ventilation when meeting indoors during the winter months.
Vaccination prior to travel, distancing and masking during travel, and testing after returning from a trip also are important steps, he said.
Local COVID cases
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 60 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 72 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County, the COVID case rate dropped to 300 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 14-27, the Snohomish Health District reported Monday, Nov. 29. There were 56 COVID patients in county hospitals and 17 of whom required a ventilator. There were seven COVID deaths in the county in the past week.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, between January 2020 and October 2021, there have been 55 COVID-related deaths. During the same time, there were 771 COVID deaths in Snohomish County.
Camano recorded 51 new cases last week, up from 29 the week prior and the most in a week since Oct. 2, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 111 — about on par with the weekly number of new cases for each of the past 13 weeks.
In Island County, the case rate increased to 201 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 11-24, Island County Public Health officials said Nov. 25.
The Stanwood-Camano School District reported 29 new COVID cases detected from Nov. 17-23 — the second most in a week this school year.
