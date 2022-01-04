COVID cases and hospitalizations continued their steep climb last week in Snohomish County.
Snohomish County, which posted a record 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases in the week before Christmas, nearly doubled that mark with 5,583 last week, according to the Snohomish Health District data as of Tuesday, Jan. 4.
In addition, hospitalizations in the county jumped to 88 as of Tuesday, up from 56 the week prior.
The steep climb is likely due to multiple factors, Snohomish Health District officials have said, including the quick spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant that's now the vast majority of cases in the region.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were a record 161 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County as a whole, the COVID case rate more than doubled to 997 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 19-Jan. 1, the Snohomish Health District reported Tuesday, Jan. 4. There were 88 COVID patients in county hospitals, 16 of whom required a ventilator.
Camano recorded 56 new cases last week, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded during the week of Christmas totaled a record 217 — up from 113 a week prior.
In Island County, the case rate jumped to 240 infections per 100,000 residents from Dec. 16-29, Island County Public Health officials said Dec. 30.
2022 kicks off with the highest single-week case count and two-week case rate Snohomish County has seen so far. Hospitalizations are up – from 56 on Thursday to 88 Monday. If you’ve resolved to focus on health, be sure to get vaccinated (booster, too), mask up, and avoid crowds. pic.twitter.com/H6thIm3lQk
