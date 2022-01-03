Snohomish County saw a record number of positive COVID-19 cases in the week before Christmas.
The steep climb is likely due to multiple factors, Snohomish Health District officials said, including the quick spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant that's now the vast majority of cases in the region.
The county recorded more than 2,700 new cases between Dec. 19-25 — the highest single-week total for Snohomish County since the pandemic began.
"We really need people to get vaccinated and boosted and to focus on doing all of the prevention measures consistently and correctly,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District.
Potential impacts from gatherings over the holidays likely won’t be seen for another week or two, officials said.
Health officials also urged people to postpone or cancel gatherings, avoid crowds or large groups, and stay home if experiencing even mild symptoms or had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Across Washington, the state Department of Health confirmed a single-day record 6,235 new cases on Dec. 24, surpassing the state’s previous single-day record number of cases of 5,526 cases on Dec. 7, 2020.
As of last week, there have been 834,235 cases and 9,801 deaths in Washington, meaning that 1.2% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Local COVID report
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 87 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 21-27 — the most recently available data for Snohomish County due to the holidays. That was more than double from the prior week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County as a whole, the COVID case rate increased to 464 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 12-25, the Snohomish Health District reported Tuesday, Dec. 28. There were 43 COVID patients in county hospitals, 20 of whom required a ventilator. There were 12 COVID deaths in the county in the past week.
Camano recorded 26 new cases during the week of Christmas, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded during the week of Christmas totaled 113 — up from 61 a week prior and the most since early November.
Last week, there were 56 new cases reported on Camano — the most in a week since early August. Case data from last week for Snohomish County was not released by Stanwood Camano News press time on Monday.
In Island County, the case rate jumped to 240 infections per 100,000 residents from Dec. 16-29, Island County Public Health officials said Dec. 30. That's up from 180 new cases per 100,000 people during the previous two-week period.
