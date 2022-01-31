Local COVID-19 case counts are back on the rise after a brief decrease.
Last week, there were 16,335 new cases in Snohomish County — up from more than 14,000 new infections in mid January, according to updated data from the Snohomish Health District.
The county’s two-week case rate decreased for the first time since the emergence of the omicron variant. That rate is now at 2,975 per 100,000. However, health officials said the number may increase due to a lag in reporting because of the high volume of cases.
The local health district also reported 165 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 13 ventilated. Two deaths had been reported since Monday.
Local COVID-19 situation
Virus infections rebounded back to record-high marks last week.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were a record 293 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano tallied a record 286 new cases last week, up from 143 the week prior, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases jumped to 963 last week, according to data from the Snohomish Health District release Jan. 31.
In Island County, the case rate increased to 2,048 infections per 100,000 residents from Jan. 13-26, Island County Public Health officials said Jan. 27.
The Stanwood-Camano School District saw cases decrease but remain elevated. There were 299 cases from Jan. 19-25 -- down from 335 during Jan. 12-18. In all, about 959 students in the district have been confirmed by school officials to have contracted the virus in January so far — at least 21% of students.
Sen. Cantwell eyes more restaurant revitalization money
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said last week she is advocating for Congress to fully fund the Restaurant Revitalization Funding program for all businesses that qualify.
The RRF was launched in spring 2021 to help restaurants overcome debt they incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was enough funding in the program to grant money to about half of the eligible restaurants in the state, Cantwell said.
Now, she is involved in a bipartisan effort in the Senate to fully fund the program so restaurant owners who did not get funds the first time around will receive government relief, she said.
As a sector that is still regaining employees lost at the start of the pandemic, hospitality has been hit especially hard by workforce shortages.
Restaurant owners may use funds to alleviate debt they incurred during the pandemic, but the list of eligible uses also includes outdoor seating, payroll and food and beverage expenses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Flu activity rising in Washington
First flu-related deaths reported since the 2019-2020 flu season as the virus’ activity across Washington has risen to moderate levels.
Three individuals, all age 65 or older, who tested positive for influenza A have died as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Last season, flu activity was historically low, likely due to increased COVID-19 precautions, such as mask wearing, remote learning, occupancy limits and work from home measures taken during the pandemic.
The last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated deaths, including 36 deaths at this point in the year.
“Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state DOH Chief Science Officer. “Take steps now to get you and your family vaccinated against the flu.”
Flu activity typically peaks between December and February. For weekly flu activity reports, educational materials, vaccine information and other flu prevention resources, visit KnockOutFlu.org.
