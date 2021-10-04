The COVID-19 vaccines are keeping people out of hospitals, newly released data from the Snohomish Health District confirms.
Unvaccinated Snohomish County residents make up 82% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 93% of virus deaths between February and August, according to the report.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, including against the delta variant,” health district officials said in a statement last week. “We continue to see highly effective protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes for people who are fully vaccinated.”
From February through August, the county has seen 137 COVID deaths — 127 were unvaccinated. During those same seven months, 963 Snohomish County residents were admitted to the hospital because of COVID — 867 were unvaccinated.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has experienced 717 COVID-related deaths as of Monday — including eight last week, according to the Snohomish Health District. As of the end of August, 50 of those deaths were Stanwood residents.
During the past two weeks, three additional Camano Island residents died from COVID, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to seven, according to the Island County Health Department.
Statewide, there have been 7,765 COVID deaths. Nationwide, more than 700,000 have now died from the virus.
As of last week, about 75% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to county health data.
There were 78 COVID patients being treated at hospitals in the county as of Monday, Oct. 4, with 16 requiring mechanical ventilators to breathe.
Local COVID situation
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community in September were down slightly but remain at near-record highs.
In Snohomish County, the rate of new COVID cases dropped to 394 per 100,000 people, according to data released Monday, Oct. 4. That’s down from a record-high 481 per 100,000 people five weeks prior.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 73 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down slightly from 77 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District. Stanwood averaged 18 new cases a week before Aug. 1, and the city has averaged 79 new cases a week since Aug. 1.
Camano recorded 56 new cases last week — the second most over the span of one week, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 129. Since Aug. 1, the Stanwood-Camano area has seen 1,163 COVID cases. In the 17 months prior, the community had recorded 1,792 cases.
In Island County, the case held steady at 340 infections per 100,000 residents from Sept. 16-29, Island County Public Health officials said Sept. 30.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 28 new COVID cases detected from Sept. 22-28 requiring 160 people to quarantine and four and a half classrooms to move to remote learning.
