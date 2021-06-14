Local health officials tout the declining COVID-19 rates and increasing vaccination rates as a reason for optimism.
“Snohomish County has weathered its fourth wave and we’re on the road to recovery,” Shawn Frederick, administrative officer at the Snohomish Health District, said during a media briefing last week. “This is thanks in large part to the growing number of people getting vaccinated.”
As of Friday, 63% of eligible Snohomish County residents have received at least one COVID vaccine shot. About 53% are completely vaccinated, according to state health data.
Local health officials said the falling virus rates are good news, especially on the heels of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that suggests COVID infection rates may have been far higher than originally believed.
Nearly 40,000 people in Snohomish County became reported cases — roughly one in every 20 residents. The CDC believes only about 25% of infections were reported, which means it’s possible that as many as 150,000 more people in the county may have been infected but not diagnosed, health officials said.
Nearly 2,000 people in Snohomish County have been hospitalized and nearly 600 have died from to COVID-19 since Jan. 20, 2020.
Vaccination remains the key to beating COVID, said Jason Biermann, director of the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management.
The Snohomish County Vaccine Taskforce will continue to offer access to shots at mass vaccination sites through the end of June and through community based clinics in the months ahead.
One such community clinic is a drive-thru from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Stanwood Library. Appointments not required, and the Pfizer shot will be given to those ages 12 and older. Those aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
Local COVID data
In Snohomish County, the infection rate dropped to 79 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 239 cases per 100,000 residents in early May and to the lowest rate since early October.
Snohomish County’s hospitalization rate recently fell to 2.4, per the most recent state data.
Stanwood recorded three new cases during last week — the lowest since early October, according to Snohomish Health District data released Monday.
On Camano Island, there were three new cases detected last week, down from seven detected during the seven-day period, according to the most recently available Island County Public Health data.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate continued marching downward, falling to 37.4 cases per 100,000 people from the prior two-week period, according to the state Department of Health.
The hospitalization rate in Island County is down to 1.2 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents.
