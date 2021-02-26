None of the state’s regions will remain in Phase 2 and not revert back to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
“We’ve made incredible progress in knocking down the infection rate in COVID over the last several weeks,” Inslee said at a news conference announcing the pause in potential rollbacks.
Inslee has yet provided information about what Phase 3 might look like. He said he plans to spend the next several weeks talking with businesses, health officials and others, as well as looking at the status of the virus, including variants that have been detected in the state and progress in the state’s vaccination efforts.
“We need information to be able to do that in an effective way,” he said. “We want to give people the truth, we want to give people as much predictability as we can provide them, we know how important that is to businesses and everyone else. But it would not serve their purpose to give them a plan that later didn’t come to pass.”
Currently, regions need to meet three of four health metrics to advance and to stay in Phase 2.
WATCH: Governor Inslee Media Availability https://t.co/EjJJ8G7lGM— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 25, 2021
Vaccine distribution increasing
Snohomish County received 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week — the largest shipment yet — and is set to see even more in the coming weeks.
Last week, despite weather challenges locally and across the country, more than 25,000 doses of vaccine were administered in Snohomish County.
“We now have 92,000 people who have received their first dose and 29,000 who are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officers with the Snohomish Health District.
About half of the county’s doses were given by the Snohomish County Vaccine Task Force through its four sites in Everett, Edmonds, Monroe and Arlington.
“We know we are still a long way off from getting the over 600,000 Snohomish County residents that we know will want to be vaccinated completely vaccinated, but we are making good progress,” Emergency Management Director Jason Biermann said.
Washington state Department of Health officials said Thursday that the state’s three-week vaccine allocation forecast from the federal government continues to increase. The state expects 279,800 doses next week, 285,200 doses during the week of March 7 and 313,280 doses during the week of March 14.
Progress continues in providing COVID-19 vaccines in @SnoCounty. Enough people now are fully vaccinated to fill Angel of the Winds Arena to capacity nearly three times over. #InItTogether https://t.co/yPKah79YLS pic.twitter.com/ncUsilGEmZ— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) February 24, 2021
Eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what to do
- Determine your eligibility: Visit FindYourPhaseWA.org or call 800-525-0127.
- Eligible? Do this: First call your primary healthcare provider, clinic or pharmacy as they are likely to be receiving vaccine doses. If that is not an option, make an appointment at a public mass vaccination site.
- Live in Snohomish County: For mass vaccination clinic information, visit snohd.org or call 425-388-3944.
- Live on Camano Island: For vaccination info, visit camanofire.com or call 360-454-4165. For more Island County vaccine information, visit islandcountywa.gov.
