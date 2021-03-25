State officials confirmed Wednesday that everyone 16 and older in Washington can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
On March 17, vaccine eligibility expanded to critical workers in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, transit and law enforcement. Anyone 16 or older who is pregnant is also eligible.
On March 31, about two million more Washington residents will become eligible, including those working in congregate settings such as restaurants, manufacturing and construction.
The state Department of Health began accelerating its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by May 1.
The state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a media briefing Thursday morning that state health officials intend to meet the May 1 goal but acknowledge that "we still have a lot of work to do between now and May 1" and would likely need to see vaccine shipments increase.
Snohomish County health officials last week said they estimate all county residents could be vaccinated by August if weekly shipments average nearly 50,000 doses.
“At that pace, we would reach that target of 600,000 fully vaccinated adults by approximately mid-August,” Snohomish Health District health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing last week.
However, if shipments were at about 35,000 doses per week, then the county wouldn’t hit its vaccination goal until mid-October, Spitters said.
Last week, 36,000 to 41,000 doses were sent to Snohomish County. However, Spitters said they anticipate 10,000 more doses per week of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“Demand still far outweighs the supply right now,” he said. “This week we've got about 10 or 15 eligible candidates for every dose that's available.”
Countywide, more than 111,000 people have been fully vaccinated, and more than 80,000 have received their first dose, state data show. In Island County, 12,000 are fully vaccinated and 10,000 more have received one shot.
In both counties, about a quarter of the county's population has started the vaccination process, according to state data.
Most local clinics and pharmacies have appointments available to those currently eligible, according to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
There are rumors about mass vaccination sites and who can sign up. To be clear: Appointments are only for those eligible. These are not surplus doses. Some links are circulating for second dose only. For reliable info: https://t.co/3XKPxulKR9 pic.twitter.com/Up91NrQRvX— SnoHD (@SnoHD) March 24, 2021
COVID rates rise, youth sports a cause
Last week, Snohomish County saw the number of new COVID-19 cases increase slightly, from 70 infections per 100,000 residents to 72 infections per 100,000 people.
The uptick comes just as the state enters Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, which loosened some restrictions such as restaurant capacity.
“Moving into Phase 3 and expanding occupancy and activities is great news for all of us, but we also want to stay in Phase 3 and continue to progress,” Spitters said. “So that means we need everyone ... vaccinated or not to keep up the prevention measures.”
Health officials confirmed that a growing source of transmission is youth sports. Last week, the county’s school outreach team investigated at least six cases that involved school sports teams.
“Since the beginning of the year, we've had cases associated with numerous sports, including football, volleyball, soccer, swimming, basketball, hockey and softball, as well as general weight training,” Spitters said.
As indoor sports ramp up, so do the risks of spreading the virus, he said.
“Keeping things outside and spread out is best, and schools, teachers and students are doing a great job with prevention measures in the classroom,” Spitters said. “But the impression we're getting from these contact investigations … is that the breakdown is happening among teammates off the field or court.”
Examples include gathering too close or without masks in locker rooms, on the bus or carpool, in parking lots, when breaking for snacks and at social get-togethers.
“Those are all areas that we've got to keep up your guard 24/7 100% of the time,” Spitters said.
Stanwood recorded 28 new cases during the past week, up from 17 new cases the previous week.
On Camano Island, there were six cases detected in the most recent seven days of available data, down from 21 during the previous seven-day stretch, according to Island County Public Health data as of March 19.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate jumped to 139 cases per 100,000 people, up from 40.1 infections per 100,000 residents in early March, according to the state Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.