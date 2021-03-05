The list of Washingtonians eligible for COVID vaccines will expand later this month to include law enforcement, public transit, grocery workers and other workers in certain congregate settings.
The shift to Phase 1B, Tier 2 — also called 1B2 — was announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. He also advanced teachers into the current 1B1 tier — that mainly includes those 65 and older — after President Joe Biden called on states to vaccinate school staff.
The 1B2 group covers high-risk critical workers age 16 and older in certain congregate settings. Previously, younger critical workers were scheduled to receive doses in the 1B4 group. The state also opened 1B2 eligibility to people 16 and over who are pregnant or have certain disabilities that greatly increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“Since the beginning, our state vaccine prioritization process has been focused on helping those who are most at-risk first,” Inslee said. “This next phase continues with those values and I am glad that we can provide a pathway for this next group to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The governor added that people who are 50 or older with two or more underlying conditions — such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes — will become eligible for vaccination on April 12. And on April 26, people 16 or older with two underlying conditions will be eligible, as will people living in congregate settings, including correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness who live in or access services in congregate settings.
“We want to make it clear that people who are already eligible will continue to be eligible,” said Michele Roberts, assistant state secretary for Prevention and Community Health and one of the state’s leaders for the vaccine rollout. “When a new group starts, it will take time to get them all vaccinated, so we appreciate people’s patience as we open up phases of eligibility.”
The governor’s office said the dates are all tentative, and that expanding eligibility will depend on supply and progress made in vaccinating earlier groups.
More than 1.7 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered to date, and over 8% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. The recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will start arriving in the state this week, only requires one shot. The state has nearly reached its goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day, with a current 7-day average of 43,765.
“This is the kind of forward progress we want to see with vaccines across the state,” state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “More than 1.7 million vaccines have been given in our state in less than three months. We have proven that we can get shots in arms and we can do it quickly and in an equitable manner. As long we have ample supply from our federal partners, we can continue down this very promising road.”
Eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what to do
• Determine your eligibility: Visit FindYourPhaseWA.org or call 800-525-0127.
• Eligible? Do this: First call your primary healthcare provider, clinic or pharmacy as they are likely to be receiving vaccine doses. If that is not an option, make an appointment at a public mass vaccination site.
• Live in Snohomish County: For mass vaccination clinic information, visit snohd.org or call 425-388-3944.
• Live on Camano Island: For vaccination info, visit camanofire.com or call 360-454-4165. For more Island County vaccine information, visit islandcountywa.gov.
Virus transmission creeps downward
Virus transmission decreased for the seventh consecutive week in Snohomish County last week.
The rolling two-week case rate in Snohomish County decreased to 109 cases per 100,000 residents down from 119 infections per 100,000 people, according to data released Monday, March 1, from the Snohomish Health District. That’s the lowest virus rate since late September and down from a high of 444 cases per 100,000 people in December.
Over the weekend, Snohomish County recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, March 1, there were 25 COVID patients in Snohomish County hospitals, according to county data.
Stanwood recorded 16 new cases during last week, down from 31 new cases during the previous week.
On Camano Island, there were 12 cases detected in the past two weeks, down from 19 during the previous three weeks, according to Island County Public Health data.
In Island County, the COVID infection rate dropped to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people, down from 88.4 infections per 100,000 residents the week prior and the lowest rate since October, according to the state Department of Health.
To date, there have been 908 confirmed COVID-19 cases of Stanwood residents and 305 cases of Camano Island residents, according to data from each county.
Since the first COVID-related death in Washington on Feb. 29, 2020, more than 5,000 people in Washington have died of COVID-19 as of March 3.
