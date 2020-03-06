Several local organizations and businesses have announced closures or postponements of area events and meetings over health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 worldwide. In Washington, there are at least 75 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.
The Snohomish Health District announced new recommendations Thursday to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, which include avoiding non-essential gathering in large groups. The closures, postponements and cancelations largely stem from the new guidance from health officials.
Among the announced local closures, cancelation and postponements:
- The Stanwood-Camano School is halting all extra-curricular performances, evening events, field trips and athletic competitions until further notice. That includes events such as AAU basketball practices and the theater department's spring production of "Godspell," which was scheduled to open Friday.
- City of Stanwood is cancelling public events with more than 10 people. So, for example, events like Little League practice at Heritage Park won't be allowed. Field reservations for groups over 10 will be rescheduled. City Hall remains open, however, Stanwood also canceled several planned government meetings, including:
- The Stanwood City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Community Development Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12
- Parks and Trails Advisory Committee meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16
- Planning Commission Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23
- Stanwood Community and Senior Center has been closed to the public through at least Monday, March 9. Programs such as the thrift store have also closed until further notice.
- Camano Center has suspended all non-essential, extracurricular activities through March 13, including planned community events such as “Let’s Have a Playdate,” which will be rescheduled in May. Center officials said they will continue to provide essential Medical Transportation, Meals on Wheels and Lunch at the Center until further notice from Island Senior Resources.
- Sno-Isle Libraries are canceling some library events and reviewing the rest of their events across all of the community libraries. Library officials said they are canceling some Lego events. Please check with your local library regarding specific programs and events.
If you know of other local closures or postponements of area events and meetings, email newsroom@scnews.com. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Protect yourself and others
— Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
— Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
— Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
— Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Up-to-date information on coronavirus can be found at snohd.org
