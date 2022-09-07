...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Scenes from the North County Fire & EMS memorial ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019,in Stanwood.
North County Fire & EMS will hold a memorial ceremony Sunday, Sept. 11, in Stanwood to mark the 9/11 tragedy and to remember everyone who died that day in 2001.
Emergency personnel will lead a procession at 10 a.m. along Highway 532 from Pioneer Highway to 72nd Avenue NW.
The south side of that section of highway will be lined with 343 American flags, which represent the firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Lining the north side of the highway will be 82 flags to honor the fallen law enforcement personnel.
A giant American flag will wave from atop a ladder truck to honor all that lost their lives on that tragic day. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
There will be American flags available for people to wave during the event. Those flags will be at the corners of Highway 532/Pioneer Highway, Highway 532/72nd Avenue NW and 72nd Avenue NW/267thStreet NW.
After the procession, North County Fire will host a short ceremony and an open house at Station 99, at the corner of Highway 532/Pioneer Highway. Due to limited available parking, the fire agency asks people to park at Port Susan Middle School, at 7506 267th St. NW.
Camano Island
Camano Island Fire & Rescue personnel will honor firefighters who died Sept. 11, 2001, by placing the numbers “343” outlined in U.S. flags on the hillside below the Freedom Park bell at Terry’s Corner and a flag salute ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.