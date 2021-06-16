Several fish-focused projects along local shorelines will get funding this year from the state’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program.
More than $15.7 million in grants will be awarded for projects throughout the Puget Sound region, state program officials announced last week.
The grant program is coordinated by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife in partnership with the Recreation and Conservation Office. It supports projects intended to protect and restore natural shorelines, which in turn support forage fish, salmon and endangered Southern Resident orcas.
The projects are expected to “create shorelines that are more resilient to changing sea levels and climate conditions, and help restore and sustain important fisheries that are critical to the economies of coastal communities,” Fish & Wildlife’s Jay Krienitz said.
Nine projects in Snohomish County and four in Island County were included in this year’s grant package. They will get a combined $5 million. The projects are in various phases of planning, design and construction.
An effort to restore 245 acres of diked farmland at Livingston Bay on Camano Island is getting underway with this round of funding. The state is allocating $1.5 million toward the estimated $12.1 million project to recreate fish habitat in the lowlands southeast of Terry's Corner area.
The plan calls to eventually create an opening in the beach at the western end of the bay that would allow the tide to enter into a network of starter channels to create a tidal marsh. An existing pump station and power lines would be removed, and a new flood protection dike would be constructed along the north side of E. Livingston Bay Shore Drive to prevent inundation of the Livingston Bay Community.
Between Stanwood and Camano, a project to increase tidal connectivity north of Highway 532 on Leque Island received $550,000.
"This restoration project will test the question of whether a site that is already accessible to fish can be made even more accessible" and support a greater density of juvenile salmon, according to the North Leque project application. "This is a fundamental question with important implications for restoration design."
Southeast of Leque Island and bordering the zis a ba restoration project to the south, the Florence Island restoration project received $3.6 million toward the $15.4 million total cost to buy and restore about 537 acres of land between Hatt Slough and the old Stillaguamish mainstem. About 400 acres of the land has been diked since the late 1800s for farming.
The site would connect existing restoration sites to northwest, north and south, creating a contiguous area of more than 1,100 acres of tidal wetlands in the Stillaguamish delta — almost doubling the tidal wetland area present in 2011.
To the south, The Port Susan Bay Restoration for Resiliency project at the mouth of the Stillaguamish River received $1 million to restore 150 acres of farmland into estuarine tidal marsh.
In all, these projects "will ensure the value of other salmon recovery projects upstream and in the delta by providing the functioning estuary needed to avoid a habitat bottleneck," according to the project proposal.
North of Stanwood, the Milltown Island restoration project received $500,000. The 220-acre site — within the South Fork Skagit River — was diked and drained for farming long ago. The proposed project builds on previous restoration efforts in 2006 and 2014 with a goal to enhance and connect existing habitats and remove impediments for fish.
Farther north, other Skagit County projects received a combined $1.9 million in funding for efforts, including Skagit Land Trust’s acquisition and management of land at the entrance to Samish Island, the Swinomish tribe’s Smokehouse tidal marsh restoration project and Anacortes’ plans for the Tommy Thompson trestle over Fidalgo Bay.
This year's funding will also pay for the the Shore Friendly program, which awards $500 to $5,000 mini-grants to Island County shoreline landowners for eligible projects that promote the protection and restoration of the nearshore environment. Eligible activities include:
- Reports to assess the feasibility of shoreline armor removal or alternatives to hard armoring, including soft shore protection, moving or raising a house, drainage improvements and habitat enhancement
- Design of shoreline armor removal or alternative to hard armoring
- Permitting of shoreline armor removal or alternative to hard armoring
- Drainage improvements
- Native planting plans
- Purchase and installation of native plants
- Construction of armor removal and/or soft shore protection when stabilization is required
- Other activities that advance a project towards armor removal and/or habitat enhancement
For information, visit islandcountywa.gov/Health/DNR/Pages/Shore-Friendly.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.