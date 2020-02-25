The former Kayak Point Golf Course site is at another crossroads.
After sitting unused for nearly 17 months, the quiet, wooded 270-acre site is set to reopen in late March featuring two disc golf courses. However, a group of local investors recently unveiled a proposal to restore the site to a traditional golf course, driving range and restaurant.
It isn’t the first proposal that property owner Snohomish County has received to bring golf back.
When the 18-hole public course closed in October 2018, county officials issued a Request for Proposals. Plans submitted from companies to use the land weren't approved, including two to reopen a golf course. The county opened the RFP twice more before agreeing to a one-year deal with a disc golf company this past September.
The concessionaire license agreement with Disc Golf Resort runs through Dec. 8, 2020, with the county having the option of extending it one year.
However, the county Parks, Recreation and Tourism department decided to reopen the site to a fourth round of proposals. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 28.
“The current vendor does not have a lease but a non-exclusive one year concessionaire license agreement,” said Kent Patton, the county communication director. Since the county has been contacted by several parties about the park's future, the Parks department "is obligated to conduct due diligence" on written proposals he said.
'A last-ditch effort'
One proposal is from a group of four local investors who want to return the site to a golf course, driving range, restaurant and venue.
Three of the investors gathered Feb. 15 at the Warm Beach Senior Center to make a 30-minute pitch to 125 people in attendance. Most at the meeting live near the site and expressed a desire to see golf return.
“Without community support, this proposal goes nowhere,” Paul Sobotta, one of the investors, told the audience. “It’s going to take time and effort. ... That’s why we’re here proposing what may be a last-ditch effort to restore it to its former glory.”
The Kayak Point Partners group — Sobotta, Sanjay Kumar, Phil Aronson and Kurt Karlsson — formed in July 2019 and are proposing to pay to operate the course, clubhouse and restaurant if the county pays to restore the grounds. All four own homes near the park.
“We bring resources, time, energy, money and experts. … Will the county be willing to put up the money to fix the property?” Sobotta said. “What landlord would let their property go to hell like that? What’s happened over the last two years is atrocious. Longer they wait, the more it’ll cost, no matter what goes in there.”
Kumar said the group is proposing to reopen the site in phases, with the community center being the first, featuring a restaurant, bar and a gathering space.
“When I bought my house, the golf course was the center of the community,” Kumar said. “It’s a valuable community asset.”
The group established kayakpoint.org to collect community opinions and funnel letters of support to county officials. They said they feel that without the community support for their proposal, it would get rejected as have others.
"They can say 'no,' but I want them to make that 'no' to the community, not just to us at some meeting," Sobotta said.
If their proposal is accepted, they said work is needed to restore the grounds and reestablish a community center before golf can be played.
However, the county has indicated reestablishing a golf course at Kayak Point Park isn’t the top on their list of uses for the site.
“The Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is recommending the closure of the Kayak Point Golf Course property and returning the property to its original intended use as a 270-acre public park,” county parks director Tom Teigen wrote in a June 14, 2019, memo to county Executive Dave Somers. “Reaching this decision has been a multi-year process that included: researching the local, regional and national trends in golf, showing the significant increase in number of golf courses in the region; assessing the condition and playability of the course; and determining the financial and environmental sustainability of the property as an 18-hole public golf course.”
The county determined that to maintain an 18-hole course at Kayak Point Golf would require $7 million to $9 million at the start.
“This level of investment of tax dollars is not possible,” Teigen wrote.
In October 2018, Access Golf, which ran the golf course, shuttered operations at the quiet wooded site, citing financial problems “due to the reduction in rounds, higher operating cost and no funding plan in place for future improvements.”
Access Golf, which took over operations from Palmer/Kayak in 2005, paid the county about $170,000 a year to operate at the site until renegotiating down to $90,000 in 2017. Meanwhile, the number of rounds played on the course dropped from 33,714 in 2015 to 23,415 in 2017, according to county documents.
After the closure, county officials said they received two official proposals to operate a golf course at the site.
“The two companies presented to the RFP committee, and after reviewing all the information, the Parks director decided that neither proposal was financially feasible or sustainable in the long run,” Patton said.
The 11-member Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board kept an eye on the site since the closing, according to meeting minutes.
In January 2019, the public board heard presentations, but noted that Parks officials weren’t convinced that the proposals were financially sustainable and decided to again open up Requests For Proposals.
“There is no intent to sell property to developers, but despite the emotional appeal of retaining the property as a golf course, the financial and practical reality makes that option impractical,” Teigen said according to meeting minutes.
The county hired Kemper Sports to evaluate the site in 2019, which noted the course needs “an extensive list of capital improvements,” including irrigation system upgrades; repair or replacement of the maintenance building; fuel containment, chemical storage and equipment washing stations that meet current standards. Most fairways and tees need to be reconstructed, and some trees need to be removed.
Kemper Sports estimated that course improvements would cost as much as $5 million with another $2 million needed for the clubhouse and restaurant.
The disc golf option
In July 2019 after Tiegen’s memo, another RFP was opened. In September 2019, the proposal for disc golf was the only one submitted.
Disc Golf Resort partners Robb Jones-Gunn, Eric Edgerton and Keith Lionetti were awarded the license and started cleaning the site with plans to open a disc golf course this March.
The company and neighbors came out for a work party on Feb. 15 where about 50 volunteers scraped a thick layer of grime from the road and parking lot; ripped out fast-growing brambles and weeds that had started to take over the site; and trim landscaping and grass.
“Basically, no one has been here since it closed,” Jones-Gunn said. “It seemed a little odd to just leave it alone. It’s a shame. It’s going to take a lot of work, but the site is a gem.”
The plan is for two — and eventually two more — 18-hole disc golf courses on the site, charging between $12 and $20 for a day pass allowing unlimited disc golf. The company is awaiting county OK to open a pro shop and possibly a restaurant.
“Once we’re open, we’re going to try to get in negotiations in a restaurant partner if we can,” Jones-Gunn said. “It's much more attractive to people once it's open and running and we have traffic.”
Eventually, traditional golf could return and be played alongside disc golf, he said. It’s not unheard of in the Northwest — ball and disc golfers play together at Horseshoe Lake Golf Course in Port Orchard.
“That course was on the verge of closing as fewer and fewer golfers came, but disc golf turned them around,” Jones-Gunn said.
Disc golf is a growing sport. From 2010 to 2018, the number of disc golf courses in the U.S. has grown from 3,200 to 8,300, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association. The group’s membership has grown from 15,000 to 46,000 over the same time, with most players ages 20 to 40.
“The future of it is pay-to-play" Jones-Gunn said. "A lot of courses are in public parks, but there are more and more professionally maintained parks. These places have a pro shop and a restaurant. It's a golf experience; people are more and more willing to pay for that.”
Jones-Gunn said Snohomish County officials reached out to them in 2018 when the golf course was still operating to see if teaming up was feasible. It didn’t pan out then, he said.
“Kayak Point Park is a jewel,” Jones-Gunn said. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a popular place.”
