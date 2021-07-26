Snohomish County health officials now urging all — even the vaccinated — to return to wearing masks in indoor public spaces as local cases continue to climb.
There have been dozens of outbreaks and hospitalizations so far in July in the county, officials said.
The worsening data and the growth of the highly transmissible delta variant prompted Snohomish Health District’s Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters to join other state public health leaders in asking all people to wear a mask when entering a public indoor space, regardless of vaccination status.
“This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant,” Spitters said in a joint statement Monday with the health officers of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, and Grays Harbor counties.
Health officials said masking is of particular importance in settings like grocery or retail stores, theaters and family entertainment centers to help ensure easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings and as an extra precautionary measure for all.
“Our goal is to up the community’s game in masking by ensuring easy verification for all present in these types of public indoor settings that unvaccinated people are masked and to encourage vaccination for all eligible unvaccinated people as soon as possible,” Spitters said. “Even fully vaccinated people can maximize their protection through this added layer of prevention. Protect yourself, protect others. Mask up in public and get vaccinated now.”
From July 1-20, the Snohomish Health District received reports of 28 outbreaks. There were 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19 between July 1-17, and five deaths. About 70% of hospitalizations so far in July were people who were not fully vaccinated, and most had not initiated vaccination. Four of the five deaths were people who had not been vaccinated.
Nearly 437,000 people in Snohomish County are fully vaccinated.
“No vaccine is 100% percent effective, and it is still possible to become ill with COVID even if you are fully vaccinated,” Snohomish Health District officials said in a statement.
There have been 507 total breakthrough cases — when someone who tests positive more than two weeks after receiving their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine — reported in Snohomish County from February to July 20. Breakthrough cases tend to have a less severe illness than people who have not been vaccinated and are an expected event as more and more of the population is vaccinated, officials said.
Even with occasional breakthrough infections and the more contagious delta variant circulating widely, the risk of getting COVID or dying from COVID in Snohomish County during the month of July has been nearly 10 times higher for unvaccinated people compared to those who are fully vaccinated.
“There are many in the community who have not yet been vaccinated, including children under the age of 12 who do not yet have a vaccine authorized for them,” health officials said. “We also have thousands of immunosuppressed residents whose response to the vaccine is not as good as for people with normal immune systems. Universal masking helps protect them, too.”
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — double the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Snohomish County saw its two-week COVID rate increase for the fourth straight week to 139 new cases per 100,000 people, up from 70 about a month ago.
In Island County, the case rate was at 120 infections per 100,000 residents from July 7-20, according to the state Department of Health.
Camano has seen 25 new cases emerge last week — the most in a single week since mid-December, according to Island County Public Health.
A list of vaccination sites by location is available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.