Simon Frazer enjoys everything about spending time in nature.
“I love the forest. The ambiance. The smells,” he said.
Frazer, a Langley resident, hits the trails once a week with his Whidbey Island hiking group, known as the Sons of the Beach. He and his fellow club members, who range in age from 58 to 85, will tell you that what they get from being out in nature goes well beyond physical exercise.
“It makes me feel fit and fulfilled,” said Paul Goldfinger, who started the hiking group in 2008. “I can remember one time I was hiking at the tail end of the group with another hiker. We weren’t even talking. We were just so happy to be out in nature on a beautiful day.”
Numerous studies reveal many health benefits from spending time in nature, ranging from reduced stress to better concentration to improved short-term memory. Some doctors advise patients to spend more time outside in natural settings.
“I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors, just unplugging from the 21st century as much as I can,” said Mark McCutcheon, a retired National Park Service ranger. “It’s just peace of mind. Being able to slow down and think things out and simplify.”
Nature’s positive impacts on humans add another level of importance to saving natural lands and waters. We need these places to inspire us, reduce stress, and sharpen our focus. The Whidbey Camano Land Trust protects and cares for natural areas and open spaces that provide wildlife habitat, local food, scenic vistas and clean water and air. This protection also provides opportunities for people to connect with nature, including trails, beach access, kayak launching, fishing and bird watching.
Few understand this better than Charlotte Ginn. She spent most of her life enjoying the outdoors in Northern California until a work accident left her bound to a wheelchair. Through intensive rehabilitation over the years, she was able to get back on her feet and move around again with the help of a walker.
Ginn moved to Coupeville last year. Her first hiking experience since her accident took place at the Land Trust’s Trillium Community Forest on a trail built to accommodate people with mobility impairments. She went on the Bounty Loop trail for a second time with Janet Hall, a Land Trust board member, to learn about the plants and wildlife.
Ginn soaked in the experience of being out in nature on a beautiful July morning. “I really appreciate the Land Trust,” she said. “You don’t know how much you mean to people like me.”
Breakout:
Head out on Camano Island trails
The Friends of Camano Island Parks are hosting one of the region's many "First Day" hikes, which take place on Jan. 1 — a free day when a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park.
FOCIP will start at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Cama Beach State Park where volunteers will lead an easy hike to Cranberry Lake. For more information, call 360-387-1550.
Since 1995, FOCIP also hosts an annual series of public Winter-Spring Walks in Camano Island’s state parks and county trails. The next hike is at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Camano Island State Park. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The walk includes two steep sections, but the rest of the walk fairly level. The 2.6-mile hike features excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay, including a walk through a beautiful fern grotto and ravine.
Start the New Year with a healthy hike. Many of our state parks have organized hikes to give people a smart, fun, and healthy way to start 2020.
It’s also a “free day” when a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park.
Cama Beach Historical State Park
Friends of Camano Island Parks volunteers will lead an easy hike to Cranberry Lake.
Name of hike: Cama Beach First Day Hike
Name of trail: Cranberry Lake
Time: 11 a.m.
Contact/organizer: (360) 387-1550
Further information/event cancellation: (360) 387-1550
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.