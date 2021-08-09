With local COVID-19 rates and local hospitalizations marching upward again, local health officials are pleading with people to wear masks and get vaccinated.
“In the last month, since we kind of opened things up, cases have gone up, up, up, and now the hospitals are filling up,” Spitters said in a media briefing last week.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — the same as the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Snohomish County saw its two-week COVID rate increase for the sixth straight week to 279 new cases per 100,000 people, the highest since early January, according to the state Department of Health.
In Island County, the case rate was at 237 infections per 100,000 residents from July 22-Aug. 4, according to the state Department of Health. That’s the highest COVID rate the county has seen.
Camano recorded 31 new cases emerge last week, up from 11 the week before, according to Island County Public Health.
“We need to get back in the right direction here,” Spitters said. “The hospitalization rate, the number of new people going into the hospital with COVID, is about four times what it was over a month ago.”
Three weeks ago, there were 22 people in the hospital countywide with COVID; two weeks ago it was 36; and last week it increased to 63. Spitters said the ages of those hospitalized are mostly in the 40s to 60s.
“This is not sustainable, and it’s preventable,” he said. “We’ve had almost 45,000 cases to date, over 2,000 hospitalizations and over 600 deaths. We have the means to prevent this. We need to get back in the right direction.”
The vast majority of recent new cases are from the delta variant, Spitters said.
“This strain is at least twice as contagious, meaning given the same amount of exposure to somebody with delta will infect twice as many contacts as someone who had a previous strain,” he said.
The county is also seeing an increased number of breakthrough cases — fully vaccinated people who contract COVID — but their risk of being hospitalized is about 90% lower than those who are unvaccinated, Spitters said.
About half the county’s eligible population is fully immunized, but “that's clearly not enough coverage,” he said. Vaccination is “just something that we have to do as a community, a county, a state, a nation and a world to get through to the other end of this.”
About one-third of the eligible population in the county hasn't started with a first dose.
“Frankly, we need to start layering back in those protections in order to keep our world running — commerce, recreation, worship, education, you name it,” Spitters said of precautions such as masking and social distancing.
Both Island and Snohomish counties have free mobile vaccination clinics planned in August throughout the region.
There will be one from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Camano Farmers Market at the Camano Commons. It will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses. Island County Public Health Director Keith Higman, will be at the clinic from 4-6 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID and vaccines.
There are several Snohomish County clinics planned, but the nearest to Stanwood is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Lakewood High School. It will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses. Learn more at snohd.org.
Spitters also urged people to help keep children who are not eligible for the vaccine safe.
“While they have a milder disease and probably don't spread it as much as older kids and adults, children still do suffer they and can transmit to others in their household and beyond,” he said. “It's really unknown what the long-term consequences are, like long-COVID.”
In addition, some children and other individuals are immunosuppressed and at greater risk.
“We just want to see everyone masking up in public indoor places,” Spitters said. It helps “prevent people with COVID from spreading it to others, especially if they're asymptomatic and don't know it.”
A list of vaccination sites by location is available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Firefighters increase safety procedures
Snohomish County fire agencies and Camano Island Fire and Rescue are stepping up COVID-19 safety measures. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Snohomish Health District, all fire personnel will resume wearing face masks indoors and in public settings. Fire stations are closed to the public, and fire agencies may take additional measures to limit public interactions beyond emergency services. Firefighters will continue to wear extra protective equipment on emergency calls.
“COVID continues to change, and we need to change with it,” Mukilteo Fire Chief Chris Alexander, president of the Snohomish County Fire Chiefs Association, said in a statement last week. “Since the start of this pandemic, Snohomish County fire agencies have worked together, adapting to ensure our firefighters are healthy and always ready to serve. We’ll continue to meet this challenge, no matter how long that takes, because it’s important to us to keep our crews and communities safe.”
