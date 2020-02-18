The real estate market remains tight on inventory across the Puget Sound region.
Only 106 homes were for sale in January in the Stanwood-Camano area, down from 157 the same time a year ago, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. The selling pace was also slower on Camano Island, where 21 homes sold in January compared to 26 a year ago. The median price of those homes sold last month was $347,000, about $20,000 less than a year ago.
The pace was brisker in the Stanwood ZIP code with 26 homes sold in January, up from 15 a year ago. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold last month reached $480,000 — about $75,000 more than January 2019 and just a shade below the all-time high of $493,000 set in October.
“We have a three-month trend where we’re seeing pending transactions exceeding new listings added in all major counties in the Puget Sound region,” said Mike Grady, president and COO of Coldwell Banker Bain. “Inventory continues to decline slowly to barely more than a month’s on hand."
At the end of January, there were 7,791 active listings of single family homes and condos in the Puget Sound region, a record low and well below 11,687 a year ago, according to the NWMLS. The previous low mark was 7,921 in February 2018, according to MLS records dating back to 2005. For the 15-year span from 2005-2019, inventory has dipped below 10,000 listings during only eight of those months.
“Inventory remains tight and, unfortunately, I don’t expect much to change even as we move into the spring months when we typically see a glut of homes come on the market,” said Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, adding that he expects a competitive housing market this year, with rising home prices.
