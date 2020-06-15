While protests have taken place across the country against police brutality, local residents are mostly complimenting Stanwood police officers. Meanwhile, local county and law enforcement leaders issued statements saying they will address concerns of racism.
Stanwood Mayor Leonard Kelley reported to the City Council that sentiments of gratitude for local police have been coming from the community, offering them more doughnuts than they can eat.
Stanwood Chief Rob Martin said the local police force supports the peaceful protesters who are exercising their First Amendment Rights. He and the mayor attended the peaceful June 2 vigil at Heritage Park for George Floyd, the black man who was killed last month in Minnesota while in police custody sparking nationwide demonstrations in the days since.
Kelley walked in the June 12 silent march through downtown, and Stanwood police officers blocked streets to keep demonstrators safe.
“We’re willing to talk to whoever wants to talk to us," Martin said. "We have a supportive community."
Most people of color when asked before Friday's march said they haven't had a problem with Stanwood Police. But one person, Camano Island resident Olivia Harvey, 17, said she had been treated rudely by local police last year when they dismissed a case without telling her.
"There have been times when they've been unkind, didn't listen and ignored what I said," she said.
Protesters have been gathering since May 29 on the corner of Highway 532 and 92th Avenue near QFC. Some said were impressed that the police brought them bottles of water to help see them through hours of waving signs and chanting.
While residents protested police brutality and racial injustice, the local police officers didn’t take it personally.
“Everyone in town was peaceful. I didn’t talk to a single person that wasn’t for the police,” Martin said.
He noted that some of the signs “were a little racy (at Highway 532 near the high school) and may have offended some people,” but the protesters were exercising their First Amendment Rights.
Before becoming Stanwood’s police chief in January, Martin played many law enforcement roles. He served as a civil disturbance team leader in 2002, which formed after the 1999 World Trade Organization riots in Seattle. Although there were no riots under Martin's watch, he said he learned to make sure people are organized and can come together.
Although Stanwood’s protests were peaceful, Martin was ready for anything if things turned violent. He was ready to call upon available resources, although regional resources were being pulled to areas of unrest. He had backup plans and made accommodations.
“If something were to occur, we would have to call in outside resources. I don’t see that happening in town,” he said.
There was one report in Stanwood that a man gestured his middle finger toward a protester and displayed what looked like a gun. Police are looking for the suspect.
“Report it to us. We’re here to support them in exercising their rights,” he said. “I understand how it makes them feel unsafe. But these isolated incidents don’t define Stanwood’s responses (to the demonstrators). The support far outweighs the negative.”
The Snohomish County Sheriff and the county Police Chiefs Association on Wednesday posted an official statement “to reassure our community that the actions of these officers (involved the Floyd's death) do not represent the values, ethics and morals that we promote at our individual agencies or collectively throughout law enforcement in Snohomish County.”
Island County Sheriff Rick Felici also posted a similar statement June 4, writing: "We will continue to make enforcement decisions based on facts and circumstances without regard to skin color or any of the other things that make us individually different. Law enforcement is something we do with and for the members of our community, not something we do to them."
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers issued a proclamation June 12 announcing proposed actions to fight racism.
“It is my obligation to address the devaluation of Black lives in the nation and in our community,” Somers said. “Today, we see radicalized policing leading to the over-representation of persons of color in our criminal justice system and jails. This is unacceptable, and we must change.”
Somers’ proposals include: codifying the Office of Social Justice, creating a Community Police Oversight Board, reforming the cash bail system, and requiring all county law enforcement officers use dashboard and body cameras.
He also stated that the county would assess how to invest in communities of color and social services to promote equity and health. County employees will be trained in antiracism and inherent bias.
Executive department leadership will be required “to undo institutional racism; to identify and understand systemic racism and its impact on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color); increase understanding of White privilege and the impacts of long standing policy and laws impacting persons of color.”
