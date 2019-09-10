Island County Republican Party will help select nominees to succeed state Senator Barbara Bailey (R-Oak Harbor), who is resigning her office effective Sept. 30, during a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon.
Anyone interested in applying for Bailey’s position can contact the ICRP at 360-279-1197 or islandcountygop@gmail.com.
To fill the vacancy, the Washington State Republican Party is required by state constitution to submit a list of three nominees.
Precinct committee officers from the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties, will select the nominees.
Once the state Republican party submits its list of nominees, county commissioners from the three countie will meet to select one nominee to serve the balance of Sen. Bailey’s term of office.
Island County PCOs last participated in a legislative appointment in 2008, when state Rep. Chris Strow resigned and was replaced by Norma Smith, according to Allen McPheeters, ICRP chairman, in a news release.
“This is a rare opportunity for the PCOs to fulfill an important function of state law,” he said.
