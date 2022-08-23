...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Four local organizations have been awarded Festival and Arts grants from the state Department of Commerce.
The grants are for restarting and growing community events throughout the state in communities that have fewer than 100,000 people, according to the Department of Commerce website.
The grants can be used to restart festivals that were suspended in 2020 or 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as for infrastructure, staff and labor costs.
The Stanwood Camano Community Fair was awarded $20,000, the Camano Arts Association was awarded $9,000, Camano Senior Services was awarded $9,000 and the Arrowhead Ranch Foundation was awarded $7,000.
The grant money comes from the U.S. Economic Development Association and totals more than $3.3 million to support 284 events in 36 of the 39 counties across the state, according to Commerce officials. Grants ranged from $178 to $35,000 and were based on need and demonstrated losses.
“Festivals and events are important to a community’s sense of place. They bring residents together and visitors from out of town,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a news release. “Many of these celebrations also support other causes, from local food banks to college scholarship programs. They are an essential part of Commerce’s mission of strengthening communities and growing Washington’s economy.”
Ten Skagit County organizations were awarded grants, bringing in a total of about $100,000. Groups receiving money include the Skagit County Tulip Festival, Anacortes Arts Festival, Skagit River Poetry Foundation, the Anacortes and Sedro-Woolley chambers of commerce, Birdsview Brewing Co., the La Conner Arts Festival, Loggerodeo, the Mount Vernon Downtown Association and the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
Several other Snohomish and Island county organizations were also awarded grants, including the Arlington Fly-In, Arlington Runners Club, Marysville Parks, Culture and Recreation, Snohomish Running Co., Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, Penn Cove Water Festival and Greater Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.