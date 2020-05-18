Most local races attracted multiple candidates during filing week for this year’s elections.
Island County commissioner seats currently held by Helen Price Johnson and Jill Johnson feature a combined 10 candidates. Helen Price Johnson will not seek re-election to the Position 1 seat as she is pursuing a Senate seat instead. Jill Johnson will seek re-election to Position 2.
Candidates for Position 1, which represents central and southern Whidbey Island, are: Ed Jenkins (no party listed), Curt Gordon (independent), Gary Wray (Republican), Damian Greene (Republican), Melanie Bacon (Democrat) and Nathan Howard (Democrat).
Candidates for Position 2, which represents the Oak Harbor area, are: Jill Johnson (Republican), Dan Evans (Republican), Stephenie (Fe) Mischo (Democrat) and Chris Reed (Democrat).
A primary election to narrow the field for races with more than two candidates will be Aug. 4. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the Nov. 3 general election. In the commissioner race, voters in each district will narrow the field to the top two vote-getters, then voters countywide choose the winner in the general election.
The Snohomish PUD commissioner seat that represents the Stanwood-Camano area attracted four candidates. Incumbent Sidney (Sid) Logan will face challengers Charles Cheshvan Sias, Rob Toyer and Bruce King.
Snohomish County Council’s District 4 seat garnered four candidates, too: Jared Mead, Amber King, Delia O'Malley and Brenda Carrington.
Local state races also drew plenty of candidates in the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
The race for state House District 10, Position 1 — currently held by retiring Republican Rep. Norma Smith — will feature Ivan Lewis, Suzanne Woodard, Greg Gilday, Angie Homola and Scott McMullen.
Incumbent Dave Paul drew two challengers in Bill Bruch and Taylor Zimmerman for the state House District 10, Position 2, seat.
Ron Muzzall will face off against Helen Price Johnson for the state Senate District 10 seat. Muzzall is the incumbent after being appointed in October to replace retiring Barbara Bailey, while Price Johnson is an Island County commissioner. Since those are the only two candidates in that race, they head straight to the November ballot.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, of Everett filed to run for re-election in District 2 and will face seven challengers: Democrat Jason Call, and Republicans Kari Ilonummi, Timothy Hazelo, Tim Uy, James Dean Golder, Cody Hart and Carrie R. Kennedy.
Island and Snohomish County Superior Court judge seats mostly drew just one candidate.
List of Candidates
Island County Commissioner, Position 1
- Ed Jenkins
- Curt Gordon
- Gary Wray
- Damian Greene
- Melanie Bacon
- Nathan Howard
Island County Commissioner, Position 2
- Dan Evans
- Stephenie (Fe) Mischo
- Jill D. Johnson
- Chris Reed
Snohomish PUD Commissioner, District 1
- Sidney (Sid) Logan
- Charles Cheshvan Sias
- Rob Toyer
- Bruce King
Snohomish County Council, District 4
- Jared Mead
- Amber King
- Delia O'Malley
- Brenda Carrington
U.S. House District 2
- Rick Larsen
- Timothy Hazelo
- Kari Ilonummi
- Jason Call
- Cody Hart
- James Golder
- Carrie Kennedy
- Tim Uy
State House District 10 Pos. 1
- Ivan Lewis
- Suzanne Woodard
- Greg Gilday
- Angie Homola
- Scott McMullen
State House District 10 Pos. 2
- Dave Paul
- Bill Bruch
- Taylor Zimmerman
State Senate District 10
- Ron Muzzall
- Helen Price Johnson
SNOHOMISH SUPERIOR COURT
Judge Position 1
- Marybeth Dingledy
Judge Position 10
- Janice E. Ellis
Judge Position 11
- Millie M. Judge
Judge Position 12
- Anita Farris
Judge Position 13
- Jennifer Langbehn
Judge Position 14
- Paul William Thompson
Judge Position 15
- Bruce I. Weiss
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION 1, DISTRICT 2
Judge Position 2
- Linda Coburn
- Joe Wilson
Judge Position 3
- Cindy A. Larsen
- Edirin Okoloko
Judge Position 5
- Richard T. Okrent
Judge Position 6
- George Appel
Judge Position 7
- Anna Alexander
Judge Position 8
- Robert Grant
- Cassandra Lopez Shaw
Judge Position 9
- Dave Kurt
Island Superior Court
Judge Position 1
- Christon C. Skinner
Judge Position 2
- Kathleen Petrich
- Carolyn Cliff
