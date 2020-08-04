With signs like “Real men don’t buy girls” and “Slavery must end,” a handful of women and a few children walked up and down the hill along Highway 532 Thursday for World Day Against Human Trafficking.
They met with people gathered on the corner at 72nd Avenue: moms with kids, a young couple — all told, about 15 teens and adults and 10 children from Stanwood and Camano Island.
Claire Hansen, 17, organized the demonstration to raise awareness that human trafficking happens everywhere, every day.
“Since we did Dressember, this has been on my mind a lot,” Hansen said.
For Dressember, Hansen joined a group of other young women to wear dresses every day of December last year to bring awareness to human trafficking. She organized the protest to continue spreading the word. She was pleased with the honking and waving in support.
“I think the protest is a cool way to spread more awareness,” said Abigayle Satterfield, who also took part in Dressember. She’s talked about human trafficking on social media to friends and acquaintances, but found the march a way to reach other people.
Jared Galde came out for the demonstration with his wife and two kids.
“I really feel with all the problems in the world we’re talking about, this is one we can do something about on a local community level,” he said. "People can get educated about how (human trafficking) is happening and come together so our kids don’t disappear or get into it.”
Galde recommended learning more at ourrescue.org, a nonprofit that says it has rescued 3,800 victims, assisted in the arrests of more than 2,100 traffickers around the world and partnered with other groups to help more than 10,000 survivors who were enslaved, exploited or at risk.
Since 2003, the United Nations' Office on Drugs and Crime has collected information on about 225,000 victims of trafficking detected worldwide. But the U.N. and the U.S. State Department estimate 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year — and the trade is growing.
In the U.S., officials estimate up to 17,500 foreign nationals are trafficked into the county annually. The number of U.S. citizens trafficked within the country each year is even higher, and an estimated 200,000 American children are at risk for trafficking into the sex industry, according to the U.S Department of Justice.
Jess Sandstrom said she didn’t think people were aware of what a big, fast-growing, criminal business human trafficking is worldwide. She said one way a girl might become involved is by a man filming having sex with her, then using the video for blackmail, forcing her into prostitution.
“The problem is real. It’s easy to do nothing, but slavery still exists,” Jasmine Parisot said.
Michelle Cooper took that thought further.
“Maybe we don’t want to see or hear, but it’s really out there. For our kids’ sake, we need to fight against it," she said.
