The Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers have crested, but they are now predicted to flood at even higher levels on Monday and Tuesday.
The Stillaguamish River topped out at 14.8 feet in Arlington Friday afternoon — lower than forecasters feared and lower than the crest of a flood in late October.
The Skagit River appeared to be cresting Saturday morning at just above 28 feet.
Both rivers were in "minor" flood stage, which typically impacts mostly low-lying areas, after more than 2 inches of rain fell over 24 hours in the Cascade foothills to the east.
But now both rivers are forecast to rise to higher levels in the coming days.
The Stillaguamish River is expected, as of a Saturday morning forecast, to reach 16.8 feet on Monday. Minor flood stage begins at 14 feet and typically impacts low-lying areas. Moderate flood stage begins at 17.5 feet.
The Stillaguamish River between Arlington and Port Susan Bay crested at 16.34 feet on Oct. 29, closing several roads in the Silvana area such as Pioneer Highway and Norman Road. The river last reached above 17.5 feet in February 2020.
However, the Skagit River could see water levels rise to near record levels. The forecast, as of Saturday morning, sees the river cresting at 37.24 feet in Mount Vernon on Tuesday. That would be just shy of the all-time record and well withing major flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the region.
Forecasters are calling for another blast from the so-called atmospheric river over the weekend bringing the potential for up to 9 inches of rain in places in the Cascades and Olympics.
"The coast, Olympics and North Cascades have the potential to pick up significant rainfall Sunday night and Monday which will exacerbate the river response," Weather Service forecasters said.
The first floods of the season, which generally runs October to March, occurred about two weeks ago.
In response to the weather, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 20 over the North Cascades on Wednesday afternoon.
The closure from milepost 134 near the Ross Dam Trailhead to milepost 171 near Mazama will remain in place until spring.
The the closure had been planned for next Monday, it was moved up because of avalanche danger.
The guava juice I had with breakfast wasn't the only thing from Hawaii headed this way... 🍹— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 12, 2021
An atmospheric river will continue to funnel significant rainfall into the area. There is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rainfall will occur. Stay tuned. 🌧️#wawx pic.twitter.com/rwyMTNfEr4
I remembered to zoom in on Washington this time! We'll be mostly dry until this afternoon as the next atmospheric river arrives. The Seattle area may be rain shadowed at first, but will fill in as the moisture drags south. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PE1rzONbXJ— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 13, 2021
FLOOD UPDATE: Updated hydrographs from the @NWSSeattle show the river cresting at 30’ in Concrete at 10 pm tonight, and at about 30’ in Mount Vernon tomorrow afternoon. Residents should be prepared to take action to protect their families, livestock and property. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/T8CJJDjchw— Skagit County (@SkagitGov) November 13, 2021
Precipitation totals through Monday evening. #wawx #atmosphericriver #rain #fall #storm #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/RYwCtK8KHL— Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) November 12, 2021
