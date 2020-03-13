The number of coronavirus-related cases in connection to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood grew to 11 on Friday.
There are now at least 12 confirmed cases connected to Stanwood, according to health officials.
The increase in cases mirrored the surge across the state as the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 hit 568, according to the state Department of Health.
The news comes as Gov. Jay Inslee expanded the six-week school closure and ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to include the whole state, not just Snohomish, King and Piece counties, as he announced a day prior.
Stanwood-Camano schools have been closed since Wednesday, and officials announced additional plans Friday afternoon that include how it will distribute food to students in need.
The district will offer a food program at Twin City Elementary, Stanwood Middle School and Elger Bay Elementary beginning Monday, district officials announced. A free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals for children age up to age 18 must be present and will be delivered to cars or may be picked up at the door.
The Stanwood-Camano Food Bank will also be at these schools at this same time to provide boxes of food for families in need. Additionally, the food bank is open now for all families for food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Families will get a call or text to pull up in the 'pick up' lane to get their food. More information is available at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org.
However, several other school-related questions remain unknown as of Friday, such as graduation information and what work staff can do.
“We are working with the teachers union to figure out what work will look like,” said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources. “We’re also waiting for more guidance from the state next week, but bottom line is we don’t know how some things will work yet.”
The U.S. Department of Education has announced it would consider waiving standardized tests requirements.
The springtime tests will likely will be suspended, state school officials hinted. Under state law, schools must offer a minimum average of 1,080 instructional hours to high school students and 1,000 hours to other grades. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will waive days that school districts can’t make up past June 19.
A bill the state Legislature passed Thursday permits the state board of education to grant flexibility on credit requirements for high-school students who were on track to graduate before their schools closed.
“About seniors and graduation, we just don't know enough yet,"Stanton said. "We do know that if and when we return to school, we want to spend that time instructing and not for state testing.”
In the meantime, Stanton said the district is discussing ways to make “educational services accessible to students.”
The state education department is advising against districts providing online learning services “unless they can provide those services equitably.”
Stanwood-Camano school officials said they are exploring opportunities for accessible learning that comply with OSPI’s guidance. This may include online opportunities, a list of ideas for family activities, learning packets, portfolios or a combination. An update in this area is expected next week.
Meanwhile, district officials are asking parents to complete a quick online survey to help guide their decision-making on offering educational opportunities. The survey is available at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.