The number of Puget Sound residents infected with the novel coronavirus climbed to at least 18 as of Monday morning, including sixth deaths in Kirkland and more new cases in Snohomish County.
As the numbers of confirmed cases grow both locally and across the globe, local schools, health departments and scientists are preparing for the next stage.
Stanwood-Camano School District officials announced last week they are being "cautious and vigilant" toward the novel coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19.
In a letter posted on the district website and emailed to staff and families, school officials said administrators and school nurses receive regular updates about COVID-19 from Snohomish County and Island County health district officials and state health department officials.
“In the unlikely event of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of our schools, we have specific protocols to follow to notify families and minimize spreading of the virus,” officials said in the letter.
In a new letter Monday, district officials said that while there is not a known case in our district at this time, custodians are being asked to take special care in wiping down touch point surfaces, such as railings, and door handles. Also, buses will be disinfected throughout the day.
“The district has developed a response plan to be enacted in the event a known case emerges in a building,” officials said, adding that it largely follows protocols prescribed by the state health department.
Then Monday afternoon, the district sent a new letter announcing that a student at Lincoln Hill High School became ill and emergency services were called as per district procedures because parents were unavailable to get the student from school.
That student later tested negative for COVID-19, district officials sale Monday evening.
"We continue to monitor illnesses in the district and have no confirmation of COVID-19," school officials said. "We will continue to monitor this situation and update you with any important information."
The letters come on the heels of news that Bothell High School closed Thursday and Friday "out of an abundance of caution” after an employee returned from traveling internationally, Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid wrote in a letter to staff and families. Tests later showed the employee did not have the virus.
However, a student at Jackson High School tested positive for the virus on Friday after becoming ill on Feb. 24. The school was closed Monday. Also, two schools in Mukilteo were closed Monday over health concerns.
On Sunday, another Snohomish County man was confirmed to have the virus. The man, in his 40s, is in critical condition at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland — the site where several new cases are cropping up, including six deaths.
“The Snohomish Health District is leading the effort to as quickly as possible identify close contacts of the new confirmed case,” health officials wrote in a news release. “At this time, it appears to be another case of community transmission.”
The health district advises people with questions to call the statewide call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Health authorities acknowledged over the weekend that new research indicates the infection may have been spreading undetected in the region for weeks.
A team of scientists with the Seattle Flu Study working to analyze the genetic makeup of the COVID-19 virus say it’s likely the recent cases are related to the January case in Snohomish County, according to a series of tweets by Dr. Trevor Bedford, a genetic and infectious disease researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and director of the Bedford Lab.
“This strongly suggests that there has been cryptic transmission in Washington State for the past six weeks,” Bedford tweeted. “I believe we're facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China.”
The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December. Since then, about 89,000 people globally have been sickened and more than 3,000 have died, according to figures as of Monday. At least 89 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., including a 35-year-old man in Snohomish County. He was the country’s first case and was recently released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett after fully recovering.
Elsewhere in the country, the states of New York, Florida and Rhode Island each reported their first cases over the weekend.
The U.S. has 75,000 test kits for coronavirus and will expand that number “radically” in coming weeks, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Sunday.
Vice President Mike Pence, appointed last week to run the White House’s coronavirus response, said the government had contracted 3M Co. to produce an extra 35 million respiratory masks a month. He urged Americans not to buy the masks, which he said were only needed by healthcare workers. Honeywell International is the other major U.S. mask producer.
Officials with the Center for Disease Control said that Americans should prepare for the virus.
Prevention methods include: Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding contact with people who are sick; staying home while sick and avoid close contact with others; and covering mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash hands. Officials also recommend getting the flu shot.
We're actively updating FAQs & our blog in light of news from yesterday & today. Yesterday's press conference is available at https://t.co/7AFvVtQHEU. The situation around COVID-19 is rapidly evolving. Monitor https://t.co/q625wJR5Gw & our social media channels for those updates.— SnoHD (@SnoHD) February 29, 2020
Parents, your kids may have heard about coronavirus online or on TV. They may have some questions.— NPR (@NPR) February 29, 2020
Here's some advice from experts, boiled down for young kids 👇https://t.co/jawtWtJS6V
