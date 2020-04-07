Traci Smith saw the emergency relief packages as a sign of hope for small businesses.
But so far, most are finding that it’s just more stress and anxiety.
“I spent about three hours looking into the SBA (Small Business Administration) loans, but links weren’t working, and there’s no one to talk to or to walk you through the process,” said Smith, owner of The Picnic Pantry and Parlour in downtown Stanwood. “Honestly, I got frustrated and stopped for now.”
Smith is one of the countless businesses across the country that temporarily shut its doors amid the economic freefall from the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other businesses, Smith is eligible to apply for relief measures such as emergency loans to help cover things like payroll, debt and rent.
However, the path from deciding on applying for relief to actually receiving money is long and winding with myriad hurdles and delays.
“You think these loans are a save-all,” she said. “But first of all, it’s a still loan that you have to pay back at the end of the day. … And it’s hard to find a banker who has experience with SBA loans, which is a completely different world.”
It’s a bureaucratic maze that Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson knows quite well. One of her previous jobs was working for the state of Minnesota’s Small Business Development Center.
“I can walk the path with these small business owners rather than kicking them down the path and saying good luck,” Ferguson said last week as city staff began laying the groundwork to help local businesses.
Stanwood has since launched a page on its website filled with resources for local businesses, including tips on applying for emergency loans.
However, that’s just to get businesses started. They’ll still need to get their bookkeeping and finances in order to then meet with a banker or lender — who may or may not be trained in SBA loans.
That’s why Ferguson said one of her next steps is to build a consortium of local lenders and bankers to help the area’s small business owners.
“It can be frustrating,” Ferguson said. “That’s why we’re trying to assemble a one-stop shop of resources for businesses to find a lender.”
John Russell, owner of The UPS Store in Stanwood, said that although he has a good relationship with a local bank that’s helping him apply for relief, the requirements have been changing.
“That’s been the biggest challenge so far, just the tremendous amount of confusion on what’s available to small businesses,” Russell said Friday. “Even this morning, the application changed again, and I had to fill it out again.”
The UPS Store remains open as an essential service, but business has dropped off by about 25%, Russell said. He plans to apply for aid from the Paycheck Protection Program, a new federally guaranteed low-interest loan program. It offers businesses and nonprofits with 1 to 500 employees loans designed to help cover two months worth of payroll, rent and utility costs. The loan could be completely forgiven if the money is spent mainly on their workers.
“There’s still a lot of huge unknowns,” Russell said. “We don't know what everything will be like in two weeks or a month. Just that difference is a factor you have to plan for. And when things start to get out farther, it gets more complicated. And as a business owner, you want to be proactive and make sure you can stay active. Neither I nor my banker knows when the relief will come. It could be months.”
Another hurdle is that the systems providing economic help are overwhelmed right now.
Last week, unemployment claims in the U.S. surged by a record 6.64 million claims, dwarfing the previous high mark of 3.28 million set the week prior. Now, almost 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in just two weeks.
In Washington, claims for unemployment benefits soared to a record 181,975 for the week of March 22-28, according to the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 3,513% increase year over year, and a 41% increase over the previous week. By comparison, this is seven times the peak week during the 2008-09 recession which was 26,075 weekly initial claims.
Snohomish County saw the highest increase in total initial claims, jumping from 13,692 to 21,176.
The crush of jobless claims means wait times to apply for unemployment benefits over the phone stretch on for hours.
The recently passed $2.2 trillion CARES Act expanded unemployment benefits to many, such as self-employed people like Smith of the Picnic Pantry who was previously eligible to apply — but it also caused more confusion. States’ online systems weren't completely set up to allow people like her to file a claim.
“I know it’s just an overwhelmed system, but you’re trying to keep a business going and you still have a mortgage at home,” Smith said. “I’d just like unemployment benefits.”
Elaine Traversi, executive director for the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce, said she estimates up to 40% of chamber members have temporarily closed the doors on their brick-and-mortar operations. Some have moved parts of their business online.
“There’s just so much info for businesses owners to wrap their minds around right now,” Traversi said. “It’s a huge learning curve, and you have to do it fast because it’s time sensitive.”
Ferguson recommends local business owners start by establishing a relationship with a banker or lender, getting financial statements in order and researching the available loan and grant options.
“It can be very technical,” she said. “That’s why their banker is going to be their best line of help.”
Meanwhile, Smith is doing what she can through Facebook to sell items from her Picnic Pantry store one car load at a time.
“I drive to the store, load up the car with gifts — like Easter stuff and puzzles, which are huge right now — and go home and sell them on Facebook,” she said. “I then either deliver it to the door if you’re local or ship it.”
It’s not ideal.
“It’s definitely a time of stress and anxiety,” Smith said. “But it’s also a time of sorrow with the loss of lives. Also it’s sad seeing our community and our streets so empty. The unknown of all of this is the scariest thing.”
SnoCo Gift Card Challenge
In an effort to support local small businesses, the Economic Alliance Snohomish County is launching the SnoCo Gift Card Challenge on Friday, April 10. EASC is urging people to buy at least one gift card from a local small business in our community. In addition, they are recommending customers donate the gift cards to local healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers in the community.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.