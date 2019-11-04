Veterans Appreciation Dinner: Friday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m. Camano Chapel will honor those who served with dinner and traditional military ceremonies. Vietnam veteran Mike Ballard is the guest speaker. Event is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are encouraged to wear their hat, uniform, insignia and medals. Reservations are required. Contact Lynda Buering at goldracket@aol.com or 206 550-4409.
Veterans honored through song: Poetry and Songs of War and Peace: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Camano Marianne McGarry-Bloom presents a collection of poetry and songs to honor veterans at Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano.
Celebration at the Floyd: Celebrate our veterans and raise awareness of the sacrifice service members and their families make year-round at an event at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center at 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood. This year, the event includes two military working dogs and their handlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. There are about 2,500 war dogs in service today, with about 700 serving at any given time overseas. Dogs have fought alongside American forces in every conflict since the Revolutionary War, but only officially since WWII. Until November 2000, military working dogs were euthanized or abandoned after retirement. For more information, call 360-629-6110 or e-mail SAHSrh2@aol.com.
Spaghetti feed: Veterans and their families are invited to a free spaghetti feed from noon-3 p.m. on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. The meal, featuring spaghetti, garlic bread, Caesar salad and dessert, is at American Legion Post 92 at 26921 88th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Veterans recognition dinner: Thursday, Nov. 14. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. at Camanio Masonic Lodge, 27205 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Veterans and current serving military will be honored for their service to our country. After dinner the Masonic Sojourners, a patriot group made up of veterans in uniform, will present the history of the American flag. For questions or reservations, call 425-263-6808. Donations accepted.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.