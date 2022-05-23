covid

COVID cases in the region are increasing, according to recent health data.

There were 71 confirmed COVID cases in the Stanwood ZIP code last week, according to data released Monday, May 23, from the Snohomish Health District data.

That’s up from the previous week and the most since early February.

In Snohomish County, the virus case rate dropped slightly a bit to 263 infections per 100,000 residents.

There were 51 county residents hospitalized due to COVID — up 14 from the previous seek, according to Snohomish Health District data. Hospital admissions also to the most since early February.

Camano recorded 65 new cases last week — double from the previous week, according to Island County Public Health.

In Island County, the case rate increased slightly to 360 infections per 100,000 residents. On Camano, the rate rose to 509.

The Stanwood-Camano School District recorded 54 cases from May 11-17 — about double from the previous week.

Free home COVID tests delivered by mail are available at sayyescovidhometest.org and special.usps.com/testkits.

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

