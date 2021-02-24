Two locals are bringing national attention to the Stanwood Camano area through dedication to their passions.
Savanna Woods is sworn to secrecy on details for now, but will be on “The Voice” on NBC in early March.
Real Estate Broker Kenzie Kipper is already on HGTV’s Island Life, though it’s a bit of a scavenger hunt to find it.
"The Voice"
Woods said her life's passion is creating music and sharing it with the world. The pandemic may have shut down events where she plays, but she’s found a way around it.
She auditioned for “The Voice” and will soon be singing on national television. She doesn’t know when her episode will air, but the premiere for season 20 is March 1.
Woods is a singer-songwriter who grew up in Stanwood, singing with her sisters and father, and is part of local band Waking Maya. In recent years, she has performed at Summer Jam in Stanwood, the Stanwood Farmers Market and at the Stanwood-Camano RE/MAX Community Grant Chest's annual Evening of the Hidden Stars event.
Before the pandemic, she played originals, Americana and Gypsy Rock with Waking Maya at gigs all over the state. During the pandemic, she’s focused on solo music.
Her music can be found on her Facebook page, under Savanna Woods Music.
"Island Life"
During summer 2019, Kipper was filmed helping two families find homes on Camano Island for two episodes of HGTV’s “Island Life.”
“They came to me; I don’t know how it fell in my lap,” Kipper said.
The production crew followed as Kipper and the house-shoppers stopped at Camano Island businesses and parks and explored some homes.
They filmed for two weeks, and it felt like a dream come true — like a bucket list item, she said.
"You know when you’re in grade school and you’re not supposed to make any noise,” she said. She and her client would look at each other and try not to crack up.
“By the last day, we were just losing it. Laughing so much with a client is reward in itself,” she said.
The shows were supposed to air in March 2020, but were canceled when COVID-19 hit. Then recently, Kipper found out that that one episode is streaming in Season 19, “Outdoor Adventures for the Family on Camano Island.”
The episode showcases local venues such as Bertelsen Winery, Center for Wooden Boats at Cama Beach, Camano Island Inn, Camano Island State Park, Camano Commons, and various homes around the Island.
It’s tricky to find, but people have had the most success tuning into their subscriptions on Amazon Fire TV, Starlight and YouTube.
