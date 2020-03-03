They give in different ways — money, time, expertise — but they have one thing in common: generosity.
Five community members were honored for their altruism at the 14th annual Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation’s Philanthropist of the Year awards Friday, Feb. 28, in Camano Center. About 120 gathered to celebrate the accomplishments at the breakfast event.
The top honor — the Gordon Riggs Pay It Forward Award — went to Glenda and Robert Mitchell. Each year, the name of the award changes to reflect its prior recipient.
“This couple donates to many causes monetarily and donates a good portion of their time," said Riggs, who presented the award. “When they see a need to fill, they step forward and fill it. ... Both of you are the shining stars, the king and queen of the community."
Robert Mitchell founded a software company about 30 years ago with lucrative results.
"I’m not planning on taking it with me," he said. " ... We give a lot of money and time, and we are happy to do it.
But money only represents a fraction of what the couple gives. They volunteer virtually every day for over a dozen organizations, including teaching Sunday School, offering childcare for parents attending workshops in the Making Life Work program, doing crafts with memory care patients, volunteering as drivers and at events for the Stanwood Community and Senior Center, helping with the Stanwood High School Aktion Club and more.
“For me, giving back is the way I was raised,” Glenda Mitchell said. “My parents were big on giving. Ever since we got married, we followed what they did. It’s just something we’ve always done.”
Bev Pronishan, executive director of the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, shared an anecdote to illustrate the couple’s attitude: She saw them serving hors d'oeuvres at an event and happened to mention that an upcoming event needed childcare.
“They immediately said, ‘We can do that,’” Pronishan said.
‘We just want to help’
The Floyd & Delores Jones Spirit of Philanthropy Award was presented to Vita and Steve Estes.
“Steve and Vita demonstrate that philanthropy is accessible to all of us,” Julie Vess, executive director of the Stanwood Community and Senior Center, told the crowd. “Every year, they evaluate needs and determine how they can help. They encourage others to be philanthropic even in small ways, like using Amazon Smile to donate a percentage of purchases to charity.”
The couple have supported various causes, including the Safe Harbor Free Clinic, the Stanwood Senior Center, the Warm Beach therapeutic horsemanship program and the Camano Chapel Food Bank. A former teacher, Steve Estes also teaches guitar to junior high students through Davis Place Teen Center.
“Because of the people in this community, I feel like we are part of the community,” he said.
Vita Estes said they are fortunate to have enough.
“I don’t want to see children without food or a warm jacket. ... We just want to help," she said. "That’s what we’re here for. None of us can change the world by ourselves, but every bit helps.”
‘I can’t wait to keep giving back’
Scot Huntington, director of Camano Plaza IGA, received the Heritage Bank Organization Making a Difference Award, which is given to a for-profit business with a track record of making a difference in the community.
Robert Wickstrom of Heritage Bank described the many “under-the-radar” services provided by the IGA, including gift cards for people struggling to feed their families, allowing the purchase of items at cost for the food bank, ensuring first responders enjoy a holiday meal and hosting several community events from Easter Egg hunts to Kids Appreciation Day.
The business also donates to causes, including the Camano Chapel MOPS auction, the CASA pet products drive, the Little People of America Dinner and the Windermere Kids Quest.
“They are more than a local business,” Wickstrom told the crowd. “They are real leaders of the community who make a real difference.”
A Stanwood graduate, Huntington said he is inspired by his wife Tiega and his grandfather, Bob Larson.
“He provided an example my whole life of giving back to the community,” Huntington said. “Stanwood-Camano is an amazing community. I can’t wait to keep giving back.”
'Philanthropy is a core value'
Keynote speaker Ed Petersen, Chief Strategic Officer for Housing Hope, chronicled the story of Housing Hope — from 1987 to today — whose mission is to provide affordable housing and tailored services to reduce homelessness and poverty for residents of Snohomish County and Camano Island.
“Every person ought to be able to find a way to give back to the community,” Petersen said. “We all have time, talent or treasure.”
Petersen stressed the importance of leverage: for example, leveraging one organization’s donation to elicit donations from other organizations.
Theresa Metzger, a board member of the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, said the annual breakfast is "a cornerstone event.”
“It’s lively, it’s friendly, it’s rewarding and it’s inspiring,” she said.
