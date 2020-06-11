Local organizers announced plans to participate in a statewide general strike and silent march for racial justice on Friday in Stanwood.
Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County has called for a statewide day of action Friday to "honor and mourn the lives lost to police brutality and institutional racism."
Local organizers announced online they plan to gather at 6 p.m. Friday at Stanwood Middle School and then march through town.
Participants are being asked to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and to maintain social distancing. Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County organizers also are calling for a general strike Friday where people not go to work or work from home.
