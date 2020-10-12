Four local youngsters were judged winners in Civility First's third annual art contest.
The Whidbey Island-based group aimed at combating the divisive language and hate speech permeating our society.
Pacific Northwest Art School officials judged the entries, each created to help expand understanding and insights about what it means to be respectful and kind to others. From left: Anna Paul of Stanwood won first place and $100 in the Children’s Division; Charlotte Lehr of Camano Island earned honorable mention and $25 in the Children’s Division; Megan Stulc of Stanwood was runner up in the Youth Division, winning $50; and Hayley Latorre of Stanwood earned honorable mention and $25 in the Youth. There will be a virtual gallery show at 5 p.m. Oct. 23 on Zoom. Info: CivilityFirst.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.