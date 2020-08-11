The Stanwood Camano Food Bank welcomes a familiar face as its new executive director next week.
After five years as director, Lynne Ayers retires Aug. 14 and Operations Manager Kathy Moe will step in as director — a job she's been helping with since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be so emotional to leave the food bank. Being director has been the hardest and most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Ayers said.
Ayers will head to Murphys, California, to be closer to family.
Moe was selected from 100 applicants. Her background includes leadership positions at Wesley Homes Community Health Services, Coram/CBS Specialty Infusion Services and Option Care Infusion Services.
“She has the heart, tenacity, business acumen and people skills to seamlessly move this organization forward. She is mission driven while possessing strong budgeting and organizational skills,” Ayers said.
Moe has proven her abilities as operations manager for 18 months where she’s gained a knowledge of the workings and seen an increased demand for the food bank’s programs. She has strong connections with volunteers, donors and customers, Ayers said.
“I know what I’m getting into. I love this organization,” Moe said.
Moe lives on south Camano Island and used to commute to south Everett. She said she’d pass the food bank and think, “That’s something I want to do. I want to work at the food bank even at a volunteer level."
But her job took all of her time. When the food bank’s operations manager position was open, she applied. Now she’ll take on the executive director role and also manage operations until she sees what the food bank needs.
“With COVID, we don’t know what’s coming next. Everything has changed. We go day by day,” Moe said.
During March, April and May when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ayers and volunteers 65 and older, which included most of them, had to stay home. Moe took the lead and kept in touch with Ayers by phone and email. They found new ways to meet challenges.
When the pandemic hit in the spring, the food bank had just gone to a grocery-store model in which people could choose the food they liked from its shelves. It then shifted to a car-side, pick-up model, with volunteers shopping for people and taking food out to cars.
When schools closed, teachers, para-educators and bus drivers filled in while demand for food rose.
“It’s such a blessing, we couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.
The food bank's thrift store was closed for a couple of months.
“We get most of our funding from the thrift store. That was a shocker for us, too. It’s been an interesting year,” Moe said.
“Suddenly, life as we know it disappeared and was replaced by fear and uncertainty. Kathy led the charge to pivot, adapt, and respond to the ever-changing environment in a positive, confident, collaborative, and coordinated manner while maintaining calm and providing a safe place for community members needing food, volunteers to work and customers to shop,” Ayers said.
“When the unemployment stimulus ended this week, we saw a real uptick,” Moe said. “We saw many new people. Just a steady line of people saying, ‘I’ve never been to the food bank before — how does it work?’”
For more about the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or call 360-629-2789.
The hours for food distribution are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
