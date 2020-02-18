Residents and business owners spoke about a second apartment building proposed for Stanwood-Camano Village and the importance of adequate parking and the need for improved roadways.
About 30 concerned citizens filled the fire hall Monday, Feb. 10, during Stanwood Planning Commission’s public meeting about Madison Place, an 81-unit multifamily apartment complex that Grandview Homes plans to build southwest of Stanwood Cinemas.
Grandview expects to finish the 45-unit Cambridge Place north of the cinemas in August as it gets underway with the larger apartment building, Madison Place.
Madison Place would be a four-story, mixed-use building on 5.66 acres with a 190-unit self-storage business on the ground floor.
The site is a paved lot that is currently striped for 163 stalls and used for parking by adjacent businesses. Plans call for the apartments to be built on those stalls while paving 176 new parking places, including spaces that wrap around the back of the cinema building and a lot adjacent to Cambridge Place parking (66 more stalls in its plan) to the north.
Grandview’s two apartment buildings will be the latest additions to the Stanwood Camano Village, a 55-acre commercial residential development located south of SR 532 on both sides of 72nd Avenue.
Built in the late 1990s, SC Village includes shopping, businesses, apartments, medical offices, restaurants and a cineplex. It’s connected by private roads and parking lots that went in when Haggen Food & Pharmacy went in as an anchor.
A binding site plan, approved years ago, divided the development into lots, said Community Planning Director Patricia Love.
Madison Place would fill out the southeast corner of the development. It borders Stanwood Cinemas at the Pavilion with its three restaurants; Process Solutions, a tech industry business with 100 employees; and Village Commons, a mixed-use apartment building with businesses on the first floor.
People at the meeting said that development roads were narrow and needed maintenance. They asked if a traffic study was done for the new apartments. One person recommended that roadwork be required before construction begins on Madison Place.
A business owner recommended that the parking be completed before construction begins to avoid overflow into surrounding areas.
Jim Pickering, a Village Commons resident, asked who was in charge of traffic control on the development's private streets and said there needs to be a traffic management plan. He was concerned about how construction workers and equipment would access the site.
Many people asked if apartment dwellers’ cars would displace business parking. Someone suggested that the apartments have parking underneath instead of the proposed storage units.
The parking lots may seem empty, but a church is opening up and some storefronts that are currently empty may open with the apartments' influx of activity.
"This is what the public process is for, to hear what your concerns are," Love said.
