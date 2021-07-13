A nearly 70-year-old scrapbook found in a file cabinet at a garage sale has revealed how a group of women and volunteer firefighters got one of the first fire stations built on Camano Island.
Peggy Black, 91, was thrilled when her friend gave her the find earlier this year.
“The scrapbook is amazing — it’s filled with photos and newspaper clippings all about how the Madrona Fire Sirens women’s auxiliary got started in the 1950s,” she said.
In the early 1900s, as Camano Island transitioned from logging to residential development, small communities like Madrona began forming, according to local historian Karen Prasse.
“Areas were platted and local Realtors began selling lots around 1926,” Karen Prasse said. “As families visited the early resorts on Camano Island, some purchased these lots as summer retreats or retirement homes.”
As more people moved to Camano Island, three unofficial fire districts formed. Madrona was on the northern part, the Camano City district was near the center and Mabana was on the east side and south end of the island.
'Everyone was a volunteer'
Long-time resident Dick Moa, 88, who was Camano Island’s fire chief in the 1970s, remembers his father Herman, who also served as fire chief, talking about those early days.
“Of course everyone was a volunteer, and there just wasn’t much decent equipment to fight fires, especially house fires,” Moa said. “My dad told me that in the 1930s, a pumper truck would come out from Stanwood, but if a house wasn’t near a water source, the house would just burn to the ground.”
As the state’s population increased, the need for more robust fire protection service grew. In 1945, the state Legislature approved the formation of official fire districts with taxing authority. As a result, a portion of property taxes could be used by fire districts to purchase firefighting trucks and gear.
According to Camano Island Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Craig Helgeland, who acts as the unofficial historian for CIFR, Island County began filing for recognition of its three local fire districts on Camano Island the following year.
Although Moa was not certain of the actual number of volunteer firefighters in the early days, he said that the able-bodied men in each area would turn out when needed.
Moa recollected that in Madrona, prior to becoming an official district, Andy Dionne, a World War I veteran and mechanic who moved to Camano Island in the early 1930s, played an important role in firefighting.
“My dad knew Andy really well and appreciated how community-minded he was,” Moa said. “Andy was a leader among the volunteers and a shop on his property was used for years by the firefighters to store a truck and gear.”
Black, who moved to the Madrona neighborhood in 1994 and joined the Fire Sirens, said she heard that the women started the ball rolling in the early 1950’s for a new building.
“I heard from long-time members that Andy Dionne’s wife, Grace, and the wives of other volunteers were the movers and shakers who got the official fire station built, she said. “The women were also determined to have a hall included so that the community would have a place to meet.”
The lucky garage sale find and its documentation of the Fire Sirens' efforts is very meaningful to Black.
“I’m so pleased that the scrapbook has confirmed all that Sirens did to get the station and hall built,” she said.
With extensive newspaper clippings from The Twin City News (now the Stanwood Camano News) and the Everett Daily Herald (now The Daily Herald) and photos, the scrapbook provides a fairly complete picture of how Madrona got its first official fire station and adjoining community hall.
The Twin City News reported that the Fire Sirens kicked off fundraising for the building with a salmon barbeque on Sept. 27, 1953, at Campe Grande on Camano Island.
The efforts of the auxiliary received national attention when the Associated Press picked up the story and ran the following:
“When the wives of a group of Camano Island volunteer firemen formed an auxiliary to help the fire laddies raise funds, they did some heavy thinking over what they should call themselves. They hit it right on the nozzle. The name they chose was the ‘Fire Sirens’”
According to the Oct. 1, 1953, edition of The Twin City News, the salmon barbeque was “successful beyond their fondest dreams” and the Fire Sirens raised $375.
The building campaign gained huge momentum when, on May 13, 1954, The Twin City News reported that the Albertina Sandberg family had donated land for the new fire station on Fifth Street in Madrona.
Work on the new building began just over a year later.
On Sept. 1, 1955, The Twin City News reported, “It was right at the stroke of nine o’clock Tuesday morning August 30th when the first load of ready-mixed cement was delivered to the site of the new fire and community hall at Madrona Beach, by the Arlington Sand & Gravel Company.”
Throughout construction, the Fire Sirens kept the volunteer work crews fed.
“The workmen don’t go hungry,” the newspaper reported on Sept. 6, 1956. “Each noon when the work is going on a group of Sirens are present and serve a hot lunch.”
The article also provided some of the specifications, reporting that the building was to be “40 feet wide and 80 feet long” and was being constructed of “pumice stone blocks” with a “concrete floor” and a “tongue and groove roof.” The structure would have “restrooms, a kitchen and a community meeting room.” The garage would be “large enough to house two fire trucks.”
Although it’s not clear how much was initially raised, the newspaper reported on Oct. 4, 1956, “the Madrona Fire District needs $3,000 to complete its new fire hall.” That's about $30,000 today adjusted for inflation.
Work continued on the structure for the next two years, and it was reported that the Fire Sirens kept up fundraising by hosting a variety of events including card parties, magic shows, rummage, plant and bake sales and the annual salmon dinner.
On Nov. 11, 1958, the Everett Daily Herald reported “…with the pouring of concrete on the fire hall section of the Madrona Fire and Community building Monday, the floors and entrance are now done. The big doors for the fire hall will be installed within the next two weeks, which will virtually complete the building.”
The adjoining community hall was finished a few months earlier, and the Fire Sirens were one of the first to use the space.
“The Fire Sirens met in their new hall for the first time this last week with twenty-eight and three visitors present,” Alma Reynolds reported in The Twin City News on Aug. 14, 1958.
A new station for a new era
The Madrona Fire Station served the community until voters on Camano Island approved a $10 million facilities bond that helped finance the modern, upgraded Vista/Madrona Fire Station at 273 NW Camano Drive that opened in fall 2010.
By the time this new station became operational, firefighting on Camano Island had changed considerably.
“The three original, independent fire districts on the island merged in 1992 to form the unified Camano Island Fire and Rescue, which voters then approved later that year,” Camano Island Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Craig Helgeland said.
CIFR hired its first paid chief in 1993 and its first paid firefighters in 1998.
Peggy Black has fond memories of her days being a part of the Madrona Fire Sirens.
“When I first joined in the early 1990s, we’d have well over 25 members. We got things done at our meetings, but they were also very social and fun,” she said. “As time went on, our membership dwindled and by 2015, there was usually only four or five at a meeting.”
The Fire Sirens disbanded in 2015, but Black is proud of all the auxiliary accomplished.
“It was a wonderful group of women who were all about doing good works in the community,” she said. “The Sirens raised money for a variety of community needs over the years — from buying new appliances for the meeting hall to cell phones for the volunteer firefighters. The fund drive to build the station was just the beginning.”
Editor's Note: Send suggestions for future articles for our history series to newsroom@scnews.com
