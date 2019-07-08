John Erling Jensen, a 76-year-old Camano Island man, was injured in an accident an hour before the Twin City Idlers’ Saturday Night Cruise on June 29.
Vintage vehicles were parked in a staging area in the Skagit Farmers Supply Country Store parking lot off 271st Street. Jensen was sitting in a folding camp chair in front of his red 1957 Chevy truck.
Just before 6 p.m., someone asked Leslie Earl Smith of Arlington to move his brown 1954 Chevy truck, which was blocking a car from leaving the staging area.
Witnesses noted that Smith revved his truck at high RPMs then started backing his truck to park into the spot in front of Jensen. Smith’s foot slipped off the clutch and the truck launched backwards, pinning Jensen between two vehicles’ bumpers. Smith pulled forward, then again launched backwards, hitting Jensen twice.
The victim was transported that night by aid car to the hospital. Police said the man’s brother told them that the victim sustained significant pelvic injury.
