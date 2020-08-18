Puget Sound's unique tides and swift currents can make boating dangerous in local waters.
Every week in the summer, people on shore call Island County dispatch to report drifting boats. The caller might be the only one who sees a vessel in trouble, but they can’t tell if a boat came loose from its mooring, a kayak was snatched from the beach by high tide or if the skipper fell overboard.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue counts 18 marine rescues so far this year; last year 27. Those counts include rescues, drifting boats and providing assistance to boaters.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we surpass last year’s total,” CIFR Fire Chief Levon Yengoyan said. “It seems busier this year. A lot of people are on the island right now. Of course, what a beautiful place to be.”
Camano Island boasts 52 miles of shoreline.
On the east side, Port Susan has tidal mud flats and shallow waters where the tide comes and goes quickly and can leave people stranded in mud or water. On the west side, the deep waters of Saratoga Passage can suddenly get rough when the wind comes up.
“We always work in partnership with people in the community. It never ceases to amaze me how many people are always looking out at the water. That piece is a significant part of our response,” Yengoyan said.
He recalled an incident in June, when a man and dog in an inflatable canoe sank in Port Susan Bay. Country Club residents heard the man’s cries for help and called 911. The man wasn’t wearing a life vest but managed to grab a log that kept him afloat until he was rescued. His dog didn’t survive.
“The nature of our business, we mostly do medical calls. … But marine rescue, it’s one of those areas where we have great impact. It really sets us apart. We truly get to save lives,” he said.
Island County sheriff and fire departments respond to marine 911 calls and launch water rescues if a person might be involved in a boating mishap. First responders have to assume the worst until they confirm the whereabouts of the boat owner, which isn’t always easy.
“Every year we try to prevent people from dying in the water. So far, no one has died this year,” said Sgt. Chris Garden, who runs Island County Sheriff’s marine program.
Garden knows that a drifting boat sighting can lead to a costly effort to rescue any people. He recalled a recent search off Rocky Point.
On July 3, a call came in from Blackberry Lane about a boat adrift off Rocky Point. Camano and Whidbey fire departments arrived in boats, and the Coast Guard flew in a helicopter.
“It was a 10-foot skiff with just one oar — that made them concerned,” Garden said. “We weren’t sure if somebody died or lost their boat.”
Some crews searched the water while others tracked down the owner through the boat’s registration number. They searched water and land for three hours before the Camano Fire Department confirmed the owner wasn’t in the water.
Boat owners can make a huge difference in the rescue effort and cost by putting their name and phone number on their boats — all types, including kayaks. Then, if the boat is reported drifting, first responders can immediately call the owner to make sure they’re OK.
Island County media specialist Bronlea Mishler said to also include an emergency contact number on the boat for backup.
It’s a more tedious task to search through the registration number — if the boat has one. Just like cars, people sell things and don’t always transfer ownership. Or information is missing.
“Boat registrations do not include phone numbers, and often the addresses aren’t even right. If we are lucky, the person has previously called 911 or been contacted by law enforcement (received a ticket, made a complaint) and their name and phone number is in our database,” he said.
Garden encourages boat owners to comply with state law and license their boats. About $3 of each fee funds the emergency response to boaters in danger. He estimated the county sheriff’s boat costs about $270 per hour to run — and a Coast Guard helicopter is many times that.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue is primarily funded by property taxes and doesn’t get money from boat registration fees.
Real emergencies only
Boaters need to take care of their motors, change the oil and take extra gas. Vessel assists caused by lack of maintenance aren’t emergencies that should be funded by taxpayers, Garden said.
“There are private companies that act as tow trucks. If your engine breaks down, they tow you in,” Garden said. “The sheriff isn’t supposed to get involved. The boat owner can pay the couple hundred dollars to get towed in.”
“We try to differentiate between a marine rescue and a marine assist, which is more of a non-life-threatening situation,” Yengoyan said. “These are time-consuming calls for us. It takes our units out of service for a very long time.”
Kayaks
People often pull kayaks onto the beach and leave them in front of the house. High tide comes along and the boats are afloat. It’s a lot easier for everyone if the kayaker secures the boat by tying it to something that’s not going away with the tide.
“We have to launch resources to find them,” Garden said. “Unmanned boats adrift (which include kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, boats and tubes) cause the Coast Guard to launch and request area assets (fire and law enforcement boats) — because until proven otherwise — there is the possibility that someone is in the water.”
Since registration isn’t required for kayaks and paddle boards, it’s important to put the owner’s name and phone number on it, along with an emergency contact.
Reporting a problem
Garden asks callers to gather as much information as they can before calling 911. Get a good look, and give a detailed description. Are people aboard? Do they look distressed?
Try to get an exact location: how far from shore, how far to the north or south of you. Dispatchers will ask many questions to help the first responders locate the vessel and assess the situation quickly.
If the caller stays where they can see the boat, they can point it out when responders arrive.
Common-sense safety
Boaters should know how to operate their boats and carry safety equipment like flares, fire extinguishers, horns and paddles. See a list at camanofire.com.
CIFR offers life jackets to borrow for free at boat launches.
“We go out regularly to make sure boaters have safety equipment like life vests,” Garden said.
If you’re going out in the water, let someone know where you’re going so if you don’t come back, they can send out a search party, both Garden and Lengoyan said.
“People think, I’m just off the beach, but these waters can be treacherous,” Lengoyan said.
