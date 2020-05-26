Seeds, top soil and plants being hard to find is a sign of the increased interest people have in growing their own food.
And now the Master Gardeners have created new online classes to help people garden during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Growing a Vegetable Garden in a Pot” is one of six virtual classes offered free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in June.
“Interest in vegetable gardening has skyrocketed this year,” said Jackie Trimble, a Master Gardener volunteer Educational Outreach Coordinator. “But we are seeing a lot of mistakes by novice gardeners and want to help them be successful. So, this series is focused on giving new gardeners the basics although experienced gardeners will probably learn something, too.”
Each online Zoom class is less than 45 minutes and includes time for questions. They begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting June 2 and ending on June 18.
Classes include “Grow Your Own Salad Greens,” “Growing Vegetable Basics,” “Western Washington Vegetable Gardeners’ Calendar,” “Growing Vegetables in Raised Beds,” and “Growing Heat Loving Vegetables in the Chilly Northwest.”
Advance registration is required. Classes will be recorded for others to watch later. For information, visit tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8.
Master Gardener volunteers are also available to answer plant questions at 425-357-6010, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, or through email at snocomg@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, the Skagit County Master Gardeners have created a website that features resources for new gardeners. See the page at extension.wsu.edu/skagit/mg/food.
