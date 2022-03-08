Works from five stellar watercolorists from Washington will be on display this month on Camano Island.
Sunnyshore Studio is hosting the fourth of five annual shows honoring watercolor artists from around the state. The Jack Dorsey Invitational: Vintage Watercolorists of Washington opens March 12.
Dorsey is a renowned artist who has had a number of prestigious exhibitions of his work including one-man shows at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle and in Tokyo, Japan.
Dorsey, 81, became interested in watercolor painting in high school and earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Seattle Pacific College.
After teaching high school art classes, Dorsey switched careers and began working at Boeing in 1979 to support his family.
“While at Boeing I didn’t do much painting, but after I retired in 1995, I got back into it and have been painting ever since,” he said.
Dorsey sees his invitational show as a way to give back to his artist community.
“My goal is to celebrate the rich heritage of watercolor artists in Washington by putting together these shows,” he said. “I also hope to encourage a new generation of watercolor artists who attend and see the quality of the work we have displayed.”
The Dorsey family has lived on Camano Island for decades and opened Sunnyshore Studio in 2016.
Jack Dorsey’s son Jason, artistic director of the studio, said art is a family affair.
“My parents encouraged our interest in art for as long as I can remember,” he said. “My mom, my siblings and even some of our next generation all express ourselves artistically in a variety of mediums including photography, writing and painting.”
For each of the invitational watercolor shows, Jack Dorsey chooses the artists.
“I select artists who are 60-plus years old, demonstrate a high level of mastery in watercolor artistry and have a proven record of contributing to the artistic culture of Washington state,” he said.
This year’s artist are:
- Bill Hook, an architect and an active artist since 2007. His work reflects his interest in structural design.
- Deanne Lemley, an award-winning artist who has exhibited all over the world. She is known for still life and portrait works.
- Molly Murrah, who has a background in graphic design, produces work covering a wide range of subjects, such as animals, flowers and portraits.
- H. Rusty Platz III, a painter and freelance illustrator for more than 45 years, is known for his landscapes.
- Eric Weigardt, an award-winning artist with a bold, loose style, has participated in numerous exhibits throughout the U.S. and China.
Jason Dorsey is working behind the scenes on a project that will feature all the artists.
“I’ve been putting together video interviews with each artist that I will compile in a documentary for viewing at the grand finale next year,” he said. “I’m also putting together a coffee table book that will feature all 20 watercolor artists.”
The show is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 19 and 26 at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 S. East Camano Drive,
There will be a reception to meet this year’s artist at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
