Washington State Sen. John McCoy is stepping down after 17 years in public office.
McCoy, a 76-year-old from Tulalip, represents Snohomish County’s 38th legislative district — from the area south of Stanwood near Lake Goodwin to south Everett. He is the chamber’s only Native American legislator, according to the Senate Majority Leader’s Office. His resignation is effective Friday, April 17.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the 38th Legislative District and our entire state,” McCoy said in a news release. “When I first came to the Legislature in 2003 as a member of the House of Representatives, I was humbled to represent such warm and vibrant people in Everett, Marysville and Tulalip. Through changes in committees, leadership roles, and even chambers over the course of my legislative career, it was always an immense privilege to represent my neighbors. I am deeply grateful for that privilege.”
During his career, McCoy worked to get broadband internet to rural areas, helped bring to fruition the Quil Ceda Village complex, sponsored policy that expanded support for students struggling with behavioral and emotional health needs, and protected water rights and access.
He also led the passage of a dental therapy bill to expand dental care on reservations.
His four-year Senate term that began in January 2019 will be filled by a temporary appointee, who will serve through this November’s election. The appointee will be chosen by the Snohomish County Council from a list of three names submitted by the district’s Democratic Precinct Committee Officers. Candidates wishing to serve the last two years of the Senate term may file during the week of May 11-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.