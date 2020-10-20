Republican Brenda Carrington and Democrat Jared Mead are running for Snohomish County Council in District 4, which includes Mill Creek, Montlake Terrace, Brier and Bothell. The council appointed Mead to the seat in April. This election determines who will finish the term. It expires at the end of 2021, when it goes on the ballot again for a full four-year term.
The winner will join the five-person council that acts as the legislative body for Snohomish County.
Mead, 29, of Mill Creek, has a background in global studies and business. He worked in small business and investment banking to put himself through University of Washington, Bothell, with a focus in global studies and business. He was elected to the Mill Creek City Council in 2017, then to the state representative in 2018 for the 44th Legislative District where he’s finishing his term. He volunteers with Snohomish Special Olympics, Everett Gospel Mission and Mill Creek Community Food Bank.
Carrington, 58, of Bothell, has a background in construction and landscaping. She’s owned and operated businesses in construction, commercial development and interior design. She currently works in sales at a car dealership in Kirkland. She says she’s worked as an executive for Fortune 500 fragrance companies and served 10 years on the board of Washington Association of Landscape Professionals. She recently accepted a role to represent the Washington League of Minority Voters. She volunteers with Hope Soldiers to resolve drug issues — something she's very passionate about and working on creative new plans, she said.
“Once in office, I will have even greater resources to do much more for the solutions,” Carrington said.
Mead said that Snohomish County is the fastest growing county in the state, resulting in overcrowded schools, failing roads and skyrocketing housing costs.
“I am running to be the strong advocate we need to get our region on the right track,” he said. “This growth has only compounded the homeless, mental health and opioid crisis we were already struggling with. We can fix these problems but … we cannot continue to do things how we always have.”
Carrington sees economic recovery as the biggest issue ahead, with the coronavirus hitting the middle class and many small businesses closing. She would balance the budget to protect the middle class, cut car tabs and use grants and existing resources to help communities thrive. She would address the drug and homeless crisis.
"I would like to see property tax relief. ... The elderly are being forced out of their homes and the areas they live. I will strive to make owning a home affordable,” she said.
Mead said the pandemic has highlighted faults in the system that had been overlooked. His focus is to support working families and small businesses while the local economy is opened safely.
“The average family, much like the average small business, is struggling to get by, even in good economic times,” he said.
Solutions should include a combination of financial support and technical assistance for small businesses and income, housing assistance, childcare and social services for families, he said.
Carrington promises there will be no new taxes without a public vote and recommends the county council set a zoning freeze on building more apartments and housing until major issues are addressed. Reduced property taxes and car tabs can be offset with cuts to Community Transit.
Mead highlighted his lifelong experience in the county coupled with the work he’s done as a civic leader.
“Throughout my career I have earned a reputation as a bridge builder who is willing to work with people I disagree with in order to get tangible results for my community … some of my biggest accomplishments have come when I was able to build a coalition of both Democrats and Republicans to craft and pass impactful policy,” he said.
