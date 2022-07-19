Three candidates are vying for the Island County Commissioner District 3 position.
One is an incumbent fighting to keep her seat, one seeks to reclaim his old office and one hopes to bring fresh blood to the position. Voters will narrow the race to two candidates during the primary.
The district represents all of Camano Island and north Whidbey Island, including Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
Incumbent Janet St. Clair said she is stressing her accomplishments and COVID-19 pandemic response. Rick Hannold, who served as commissioner from 2014 to 2018, said he emphasizes his problem-solving and leadership. Timothy Hazelo, a Republican challenger, said he wants to reduce the influence of “big government” in policies.
Janet St. Clair
St. Clair, the incumbent and sole Democratic candidate in the race, is seeking to retain her seat because she said she wants to continue chipping away at projects and building the relationships that have helped her in the past four years.
“I ran for office in 2018 because I felt there were critical priorities and values not being represented,” St. Clair said.
She’s worked as northwest regional director of Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Community Services and as deputy director for Asian Counseling and Referral Service in King County. Involved locally, St. Clair is on Island County’s Community Health Advisory Board working on the Community Health Improvement Plan and on the board of the Stanwood Camano Community Resource Center.
St. Clair cited behavioral health outreach, treatment and diversion as among the main issues on Camano Island, saying she supports medically assisted treatment and jail transitions programs.
“I have worked on these issues as well as access to care, advocating for better resources in Island County and working to stop the closure of the public hospital on Whidbey,” she said. “I also pivoted from ongoing health care advocacy to crisis management during the pandemic assuring response that was based on science and data.”
St. Clair also listed improving broadband internet access and protecting the environment as top issues. She mentioned a state-funded broadband feasibility study that she completed, partnering with Port of Coupeville, Oak Harbor, Town of Coupeville and Whidbey Telecom.
“(We) are now writing a larger, more comprehensive grant to be submitted in the state later this summer,” St. Clair said of a grant application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would help bring more broadband to Camano.
The environment is the third major issue for St. Clair, with topics including salmon recovery, sustainable agriculture, flooding prevention, protecting wildlife habitat and combatting climate change.
“This proved critical during the pandemic when we realized there was limited public health and human services capacity on Camano,” she said. “I helped secure major grants to Camano Center and (Camano Island Fire and Rescue) for our emergency vaccination clinic, to Camano Health System for emergency and ongoing vaccinations and to the Community Resource Center and Camano Chamber of Commerce for pandemic response and recovery.”
Overall, St. Clair said her main campaign promise is to listen to her constituents' needs.
“I cannot promise to solve all the problems, but I will work hard, do the research and tell the truth so constituents can make the best decisions possible for their needs,” she said.
Rick Hannold
Rick Hannold, one of two Republican challengers, served one term as county commissioner before losing his seat to St. Clair in 2018. Now, he’s fighting to reclaim his seat.
“I’m just concerned about the way the budget is being handled at the county, I think they’re focusing too much on helping human services and not enough on basic essential public services,” he said. “Road, infrastructure, snow removal, drainage systems.”
Hannold has lived in the area for 36 years and served in the Navy for 21. He is president of the Silver Lake Water District and served on the board of directors for various Christian high schools.
He sees many issues in the area, from the environment to housing to mental health.
“I know a lot of people up here in north Whidbey, the county designed and installed systems that are past their prime, not heavily properly maintained,” Hannold said. “Their properties are flooding in the winter time because of it, and there seems to be a lack of desire to remedy these situations.”
Hannold added that, as commissioner, he would try to meet people where they are in order to tackle problems head-on.
“It’s too easy to say, ‘the state says we can’t do anything about it,’” he said. “We’re looking for creative ways to fix people’s problems.”
With housing, Hannold said over-the-top regulations are part of the problem.
“(They want to) find a way for the average person to own a home, and then they’re creating regulations and policies that are building a home up. You can’t do both,” Hannold said. “Overly egregious regulation is one of the issues.”
Drug addiction and mental health issues also play a role, and the government must play a balancing act, he said.
“When I was in office last time, we made strides toward making progress in combating that, with embedded social workers and mental health workers with the police department,” Hannold said.
However, there’s also the idea of holding people accountable for their actions, he said.
“One of the things that they haven’t been doing is enforcing the law. So if we’ve got a place to put people and there’s a place for us to get them off the street, they should have to do that,” he said. “There’s consequences for breaking the law. So, there needs to be a balance to giving a hand up and also holding people accountable.”
Hannold said it was important to ensure Camano was represented at the county level.
“It’s pretty simple. Things were going really, really well when I was in the county previously,” Hannold said. “I know the job, to do it and to do it well. And to listen to people and to look for creative solutions to issues that come up. Focus on the future.”
Timothy Hazelo
Timothy Hazelo, a Republican, said he believes that over the years, Island County has shifted to a “Seattle/Pierce County/King County, large government-style governance.” He worries that those policies do not apply to this rural communty.
“I want to be able to be that big buffer between the big government and the state and small governments, and our rural beliefs and rural lifestyles here in Island County,” Hazelo said. “I want people to trust that their Island County Board of Commissioners have their best interests (in mind.)”
Hazelo joined the Navy in 1987. He now works as a simulation technician, training combat crews at Naval Air Station Whidbey. He is the chair of the Island County Republican Party and has been involved with the Veterans Advisory Board. In 2020, he unsuccessfully ran for Congress in Washington’s second congressional district against Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen.
A major issue for Hazelo is existing peacefully with the Navy base.
“As a former military guy and a former aviator, I can understand both sides,” Hazelo said. “So, I think I’d be a great mediator between the Navy and the county.”
Hazelo wants to see a small-government approach to the housing issue.
“What we’ve done is we’ve adapted these big-city, big-government, housing-first type situations and what it does is it attracts more homeless people and more addicted people,” he said. “There’s no problem helping these folks out, but if we invite them in, that means there’s a bigger problem and we’re a smaller county. We don’t have the money to deal with these things.”
Hazelo said he thinks a solutions-based approach would make more progress.
“Rather than just being a housing-first policy, be more of a solutions-based policy,” Hazelo said. “Counseling, getting people off their feet, not just giving them something. (We can’t) keep throwing money at it and hoping it goes away, and we don’t have the money to throw. We need to make sure the money is spent in a positive way and gives us an expectation of a positive result.”
Hazelo also said he wants to increase public safety and traffic enforcement, as well as ensure Camano is represented at the county level.
“I want to go in and review all these policies and procedures. If it’s not doing any good, then we need to either get rid of it or fix it,” Hazelo said. “Just do what’s right for people.”
