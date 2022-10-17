...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
A scheduled hearing examiner meeting to discuss the proposed behavioral health facility in Stanwood has been postponed.
The meeting, which was scheduled for Oct. 27 at 1 p.m., was canceled and will be "rescheduled at a later date," according to an email to The Stanwood Camano News.
A new date has not been announced. The Hearing Examiner sent an email to The Stanwood Camano News stating that it was rescheduled because a State Environmental Policy Act appeal had not been filed, and SEPA appeals are heard at the meetings as well.
A meeting with Snohomish County's hearing examiner is the next step in the permit process for the controversial 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility at 29919 80th Avenue NW. The facility will be built on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes, which is a former Arabian horse farm.
In March, the project sparked more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition. Snohomish County councilmember Nate Nehring, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday also sent a letter to the Health Care Authority expressing reservations about the project. On June 22, an open house event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center drew roughly 50 people who mostly expressed worries about the facility.
In the weeks since, the topic has remained at the forefront of community discussions on social media. A community group called The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens formed to oppose the site. Group members have said they are concerned about how the facility might affect the neighborhood’s safety, traffic and property values. Others argue there are needs for more of these types of facilities, just not to be built in Stanwood.
The Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit on Jan. 31. The public was notified in early February, and a public comment period was held in March.
Now, it is preparing for a meeting with Snohomish County’s hearing examiner.
When a rescheduled date is announced, the public can send comments in through email or at a meeting. The meeting will be available on Zoom or in person on the first floor of the Robert J. Drewel building at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett.
The building is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.
