Stanwood-Camano School District officials and some residents are urging Island County Commissioners to reinstate the position of mental health counselor that serves both Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary schools.
Island County Commissioners will discuss how to cover a wide range of mental health services after the state cut more than $300,000 to the county.
Jackie Henderson, director of Island County Human Services, will be on hand at a commissioners workshop meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5, to discuss funding for mental health services as a whole.
Henderson said that Camano Island is not alone. The cuts affect other mental health counselors in schools throughout Island County.
State cuts affect a wide range of mental health services: early childhood, families and seniors. Mental health services are also at risk in the jail, in jail transition services and embedded with law enforcement, she said. They are all paid for from state sales tax revenue.
In a letter sent to commissioners two weeks ago, school officials said the Island County School Based Mental Health Program has been critical to students and families. Each year, the counselor served 24-30 students, with more on a waiting list.
The letter was signed by Jean Shumate, superintendent; Lloy Schaaf, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning; and the executive directors of classified and certificated staffs Maurene Stanton and Dan Johnston.
The school-based mental health positions, with Island County as the counselor's employer, began 11 years ago. This has been a tremendous partnership with Island County, Schaaf said.
When the mental health counselor was hired as a school counselor in October — a different role — the mental health position was put on hold. During the Island County budget-planning process, the funding was cut because the position was on hold, said Commissioner Janet St. Clair, who represents Camano Island.
Island County still employs a counselor who covers Twin City and Stanwood middle schools, Henderson said.
"School-based mental health services are one of my highest priorities because we know early intervention can change lives of people, starting at children," St. Clair said.
