Hundreds of faces lit up after the flip of a switch.
Nearly 300 were on hand Saturday to help countdown the lighting of more than 5,000 bulbs on the 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse and Christmas tree.
“We lit up their joy, which is just what we intended to do,” organizer Ed Bednarczyk said.
The 20-plus-foot tree was donated by Orchard’s Nursery of Stanwood. The lighting was donated by Holiday Lighting NW, a professional lighting company in Stanwood that serves the Puget Sound region.
People wandered in from the cold to enjoy hot chocolate, homemade desserts and listened to holiday songs performed by Heartstrings.
It’s the third year for the popular event, and response is growing.
The tree and schoolhouse lights will continue to glow until midnight every evening until Jan.2. Learn more at Camanoschoolhouse.com.
Downtown Stanwood
December weekends are packed with joy.
Both Stanwood and Camano Island will celebrate Christmastime with events, singing and a tree lighting.
First is Stanwood’s Light Up Your Holidays events on Saturday, Dec. 7. The day kicks off with the Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring free photos with Santa, kid crafts, treats and a gift bag of toys for each child at the historic Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
The Downtown Tree Lighting ceremony starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street in Stanwood, which will be closed so people can enjoy such festivities as horsedrawn carriage rides, live music, hot cocoa, face painting or join a caroling group. Santa will come with Ruby, a live reindeer. Visit merchants to get a passport stamped for prizes. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.
Then it’s time to dig deep into your wardrobe for the Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl 5-10 p.m. to enjoy food and drink specials. Check in at the tree lighting. Ride a shuttle bus between participating businesses; win a prize for Ugliest Sweater. Find details and tickets, $15, on Eventbrite and Stanwood Chamber Facebook Page. Call Donna Marie at 360-926-3818.
Camano Commons
The next weekend, Camano takes the reins for its Camano Commons spectacular Christmas Tree Celebration from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Camano Commons, 848 N Sunrise Boulevard, Camano.
Dorsey Fine Art Studio will have an open painting time for kids to come paint canvases with Christmas scenes at their studio along with other businesses that will also have fun activities. Santa will be on site, and local elementary schools will lead the crowd in caroling at 5 p.m.
