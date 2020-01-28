Stanwood may get more housing options soon.
Grandview Homes is proposing an 81-unit multifamily apartment complex on the parking lot southwest of Stanwood Cinemas at the Pavilion. If approved by the city, the Madison Place apartments could be completed as early as April 2021, company officials said.
Meanwhile, construction is well underway on Grandview’s 45-unit Cambridge Place, just north of the cinema. The company said it expects to be finished in August.
The project would offer a different type of housing for those who would rather have an apartment or can’t afford to a house, Stanwood senior planner Amy Rusko said.
The apartments are centrally located so people can walk to stores, medical offices and the YMCA, she added.
“There are three schools within walking distance, which is fabulous,” she said, naming Twin City Elementary, Port Susan Middle School and Stanwood High School.
The proposed building would be similar to Cambridge Place, but twice as big, she said.
Like Cambridge Place, the proposed Madison Place is planned to be a four-story mixed-use building with self-storage units on the first floor and apartments above. Madison Place would have 81 multi-family residences and 190 self-storage units on 5.66 acres compared to Cambridge’s 45 residences and 100 storage units on 1.9 acres.
Like Cambridge, Madison proposes leasing offices, a fitness center, lounge area, elevator and secured access for tenant use. Plans call for a pocket park and pedestrian walkways to connect to the rest of Stanwood Camano Village shopping center, in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW. Plans also call for parking for the cinema as well as apartment dwellers.
The additional apartment units will be the first major increase since Creekside Apartments — located nearby, to the south of Twin City Elementary — added 48 units in 2018.
Grandview Homes also has built the 41-home Jasper Junction housing development in Stanwood and is working on the 88-home Mineral Point project in the Cedarhome neighborhood.
Send written comments by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 to amy.rusko@ci.stanwood.wa.us or mail to City of Stanwood, 10220 270th Street NW, Stanwood WA 98292.
Attend the Stanwood Planning Commission's informational meeting to hear public comments at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Stanwood Fire Station, 8117 267th Street NW, Stanwood.
Other Stanwood City Council business
• Mayor Leonard Kelley appointed three new commissioners: Patrick Hosterman, Justin Burns and Larry Sather. The first two are new to the commission, but Sather is back after having served on the council for seven years. Sather was also appointed to the commission in 2012.
The new commissioners join commissioners Linda Utgard, Marcus Metz, Lance Dennis and Darren Robb.
Shepro said that both the planning commission and the parks committee are predominately male. Kelley said that only one woman applied for the commission but was disqualified since she lived outside the city limits. Shepro requested that next time around they try for gender equity through recruitment.
• Council approved up to $56,221 to Perteet for engineering work, creating plans, specifications and estimates for an overlay project on 276th Street so that the city can put the project out for bid. According to public work’s report, the overlay project will pave 276th Street between 80th and 73rd avenues with ADA upgrades to pedestrian crossings and approximately 10 ADA ramps. The city was recently awarded a $367,411 state transportation improvement grant for the project.
